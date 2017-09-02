Five things about newest Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jermaine Grace

The Atlanta Falcons may have had the league’s worst linebackers only two years ago. Now they looked stacked from top to bottom, in part thanks to reportedly new linebacker Jermaine Grace. We will not know for sure until the Falcons announce it, and there is always the chance Atlanta makes a late waiver claim or two, but it seems that Grace will make the final roster, if not the practice squad.
So who is this guy?
Grace was suspended for... rental cars?
If you are wondering why you had not heard of Grace, it is probably because he was suspended all of last season for receiving discounted luxury car rentals. Really, NCAA? Great job protecting the integrity of college football.
Grace, the 6-1, 210-pound leading tackler (79) from the 2015 UM squad, was dismissed along with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad on Aug. 27 because he violated NCAA rules in a highly publicized luxury car-rental case.
Setchen said Grace has been working out in Miami several days a week with former Hurricanes strength-and-conditioning coach Andreu Swasey.
It looks like Grace added another 13 pounds since he announced he would enter the league. That should push him into Deion Jones territory.
He was one of the best Miami players
It can get a little tough to stay on top of the team’s undrafted players. Under Mike Smith, being undrafted was a death sentence. However, a handful of undrafted guys have gone on to shine under Dan Quinn. Grace appears to have the talent to shine.
Grace, a Miramar, Florida native, was arguably UM’s best defensive player at the time he was dismissed last August amid a school investigation into several players’ dealings with a South Beach luxury car rental agency. He played in 37 games and started 10 — all in 2015, when he made a career-high 79 tackles and broke up five passes He finished his career with 147 tackles, 12.5 for losses, and dive sacks.
Grace missed out on that final season where some said he could have solidified his spot as a midround draft pick. After this preseason, I think it is fair to say that was a real possibility.
He can play special teams
LaRoy Reynolds has the always concerning second opinion, and our best guess is we will not see him again anytime soon.
Also I just love watching returners get blown up.
Grace took less money to come to Atlanta
Gotta love a guy who played his hand perfectly.
Grace was a beast this preseason
No one made a surprising impact this preseason like Grace, who probably even edged out Chris Odom. Grace averaged over 8 tackles the last two games, along with an impressive pick. He ran at middle linebacker, and his scouting report suggests some similarities with Deion Jones. He’s a bit undersized, but speedy with some nice coverage ability. When Jones went out, we saw a completely different defense when Atlanta’s slooooooooooow backups came in. Grace looks like a much better fit in Quinn’s defense with his 4.56 40 speed.
Grace is my new Worrilow
Love underdogs or I wouldn’t have remained a Falcon fan for 30+ years. Go Falcons.
By Walterego on 09.02.17 8:11am
The two are not even closely similar
Worrilow had heart and worked very hard but was not a top tier athlete. Grace appears to have the work ethic and is a high end athlete. Paul was pushed into service because Mike Smith was a terrible judge of talent nor would Paul have been drafted. Grace probably would have been a 3rd to 5th round pick.
By MWAlex3012 on 09.02.17 8:33am
Not to put a great guy like Worrilow down but
you’re right about the talent difference. MS didn’t have anyone else better. Probably due to drafting less deficient and player development. Grace is making this team on talent. MS had no one. DQ already has 3 fast and furious LB’s ahead of Grace. What a nice dilemma. Don’t understand why we can’t have Grace and Odom though. I like Odom better in the long run than Brooks. Good motor and excellent at batting down QB’s passes. He also needs to be on this team. Brooks only has one more year and we are going to need that money for our keepers.
By NCFalcon on 09.02.17 12:58pm
Welcome to the Brotherhood, Grace !
Hopefully you and QB Trubisky can have another reunion (aka Sack) in our season opening game.
By WestTxFalcon on 09.02.17 9:16am
Dive sacks
Something everyone loves to see on stat sheets!
By Mojo Falcon on 09.02.17 9:30am
That's a lot.
By NCFalcon on 09.02.17 1:00pm
Grace was one of the few standouts Thursday.
By Terminus McThudd on 09.02.17 10:20am
Welcome to ATL
and it looks like our LB corp is shaping up to be a very good one.
By MWAlex3012 on 09.02.17 11:45am
I've gone back and read a lot about this guy
i predict this will go down as one of the all-time steals for the Falcons.
Can someone give me the Falcon UDFA hall of fame ? This would make a great blog post.
By bluevsblue on 09.02.17 2:40pm
Took less money...
To try out for falcons also?! Man, not only can he play he WANTS to be here and only here. Beautiful things baby!
By Falcon Maniac on 09.02.17 6:24pm
Grace is definitely my choice of UDFA to make the team. My only concern is his durability in the NFL. If he stays well, he will be a great addition to the team.
By Hendu2 on 09.02.17 6:35pm
Odom
Packer fan here, a respectful one. Not a troll. Just wanted Falcons fans thought on Chris Odom. Apparently our GM liked him for a while as he was in for a predraft visit. You guys are pretty set with Edge rushers and I am guessing this depth was why Odom was cut?
You guys have a great roster and frankly I am jealous in some areas. Should be a great game week 2, maybe we can find a corner that can hang with Jones this time and not an UDFA! Much respect
By badgerpackerbacker9620 on 09.05.17 11:11am