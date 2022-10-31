Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliate stations

In 2022, you can listen to the radio calls of Atlanta Falcons games on radio stations in Atlanta and four other states, depending on where you’re headed on Sundays. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Falcons radio broadcasts, which originate from the flagship station at 92.9 The Game in Atlanta.
Games are announced by Wes Durham and Dave Archer weekly.
Falcons radio affiliates in Georgia
- Atlanta - WZGC/FM 92.9
- Albany - WSRA/AM 1250
- Athens - WRFC/AM 960
- Clarkesville - WDUN/FM 102.9
- Columbus - WDAK/AM 540 & WBOJ/AM 1270
- Dalton - WBLJ/AM 1230
- Douglas - WDMG/AM 860
- Gainesville - WDUN/AM 550
- Griffin - WKEU/AM 1450 & WKEU/FM 88.9
- Hogansville - WVCC/AM 720
- Jesup - WLOP/AM 1370 & WIFO/FM 105.5
- LaGrange - WMGP/FM 98.1
- Louisville - WPEH/AM 1420 & WPEH/FM 92.1
- Macon - WMAC/AM 940
- Milledgeville - WMVG/AM 1450
- Newnan - WCOH/AM 1400
- Sandersville - WJFL/FM 101.9
- Savannah - WSEG/AM 1400 & WSEG - FM 104.3
- Statesboro - WPTB/AM 850
- Swainsboro - WJAT/AM 800
- Thomaston - WTGA/FM 101.1
- Toccoa - WNEG/AM 630
- Valdosta - WVGA/FM 105. 9
- Vidalia - WVOP/AM 970
- Waycross - WFNS/AM 1350
Falcons radio affiliates in Alabama
- Foley - WHEP/AM 1310
Falcons radio affiliates in Mississippi
- Jackson - WYAB/FM 103.9
Falcons radio affiliates in South Carolina
- Clemson - WCCP/FM 104.9
Falcons radio affiliates in Tennessee
- Chattanooga - WALV/FM 105.1
