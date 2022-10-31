 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliate stations

Here’s where you can listen to Falcons games in Georgia and other states on gamedays.

By Dave Choate
In 2022, you can listen to the radio calls of Atlanta Falcons games on radio stations in Atlanta and four other states, depending on where you’re headed on Sundays. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Falcons radio broadcasts, which originate from the flagship station at 92.9 The Game in Atlanta.

Games are announced by Wes Durham and Dave Archer weekly.

Falcons radio affiliates in Georgia

  • Atlanta - WZGC/FM 92.9
  • Albany - WSRA/AM 1250
  • Athens - WRFC/AM 960
  • Clarkesville - WDUN/FM 102.9
  • Columbus - WDAK/AM 540 & WBOJ/AM 1270
  • Dalton - WBLJ/AM 1230
  • Douglas - WDMG/AM 860
  • Gainesville - WDUN/AM 550
  • Griffin - WKEU/AM 1450 & WKEU/FM 88.9
  • Hogansville - WVCC/AM 720
  • Jesup - WLOP/AM 1370 & WIFO/FM 105.5
  • LaGrange - WMGP/FM 98.1
  • Louisville - WPEH/AM 1420 & WPEH/FM 92.1
  • Macon - WMAC/AM 940
  • Milledgeville - WMVG/AM 1450
  • Newnan - WCOH/AM 1400
  • Sandersville - WJFL/FM 101.9
  • Savannah - WSEG/AM 1400 & WSEG - FM 104.3
  • Statesboro - WPTB/AM 850
  • Swainsboro - WJAT/AM 800
  • Thomaston - WTGA/FM 101.1
  • Toccoa - WNEG/AM 630
  • Valdosta - WVGA/FM 105. 9
  • Vidalia - WVOP/AM 970
  • Waycross - WFNS/AM 1350

Falcons radio affiliates in Alabama

  • Foley - WHEP/AM 1310

Falcons radio affiliates in Mississippi

  • Jackson - WYAB/FM 103.9

Falcons radio affiliates in South Carolina

  • Clemson - WCCP/FM 104.9

Falcons radio affiliates in Tennessee

  • Chattanooga - WALV/FM 105.1

