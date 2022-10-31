Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliate stations

In 2022, you can listen to the radio calls of Atlanta Falcons games on radio stations in Atlanta and four other states, depending on where you’re headed on Sundays. Here’s a list of all the cities where you can listen to Falcons radio broadcasts, which originate from the flagship station at 92.9 The Game in Atlanta.

Games are announced by Wes Durham and Dave Archer weekly.

Falcons radio affiliates in Georgia

Atlanta - WZGC/FM 92.9

Albany - WSRA/AM 1250

Athens - WRFC/AM 960

Clarkesville - WDUN/FM 102.9

Columbus - WDAK/AM 540 & WBOJ/AM 1270

Dalton - WBLJ/AM 1230

Douglas - WDMG/AM 860

Gainesville - WDUN/AM 550

Griffin - WKEU/AM 1450 & WKEU/FM 88.9

Hogansville - WVCC/AM 720

Jesup - WLOP/AM 1370 & WIFO/FM 105.5

LaGrange - WMGP/FM 98.1

Louisville - WPEH/AM 1420 & WPEH/FM 92.1

Macon - WMAC/AM 940

Milledgeville - WMVG/AM 1450

Newnan - WCOH/AM 1400

Sandersville - WJFL/FM 101.9

Savannah - WSEG/AM 1400 & WSEG - FM 104.3

Statesboro - WPTB/AM 850

Swainsboro - WJAT/AM 800

Thomaston - WTGA/FM 101.1

Toccoa - WNEG/AM 630

Valdosta - WVGA/FM 105. 9

Vidalia - WVOP/AM 970

Waycross - WFNS/AM 1350

Falcons radio affiliates in Alabama

Foley - WHEP/AM 1310

Falcons radio affiliates in Mississippi

Jackson - WYAB/FM 103.9

Falcons radio affiliates in South Carolina

Clemson - WCCP/FM 104.9

Falcons radio affiliates in Tennessee