A brief history of every Falcons 2024 draft pick number

The Atlanta Falcons have eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which means they have an opportunity to bring in a robust class that will hopefully help to lift this team’s fortunes.

As I do every year, I wanted to take a look at who the Falcons have picked in the draft slots they’re set to have this season and see how successful they’ve been in the past. This is a fun “let’s remember some guys” exercise rather than anything predictive, so keep that in mind.

No. 8

RB Bijan Robinson, 2023

WR Drake London, 2022

EDGE Vic Beasley, 2015

DE Jamaal Anderson, 2007

CB DeAngelo Hall, 2004

OT Bob Whitfield, 1992

The Falcons have made six selections at No. 8 over the years, and five of those have been in the last 20 seasons, including the past two drafts in a row. The returns on that have been mostly extremely positive.

Robinson is the most recent selection, and he wrapped up a rookie season with over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. There’s a sense that he has barely begun to scratch the surface of his considerable potential and that the team can get much more out of him, and while running back is a non-premium position in the NFL these days, I’m pretty confident Robinson will have a great career when all is said and done. The jury’s still out on the pick until we see more of him, of course.

Then there’s London. Despite enduring lousy quarterback play the past two seasons, London has 141 receptions for 1,771 yards and six touchdowns, showing flashes of stellar route running, hands, and overall ability. With a better quarterback and as the clear top receiver on this football team, I love his chances of proving to be well worth the pick. He’s well on the way.

Beasley had one huge season and a small handful of productive ones, but managed to earning the undying enmity of a large portion of the Falcons fanbase in the process. His 15.5 sack 2016 season was magical and he’s on the all-time career sack leaderboard, but the slow decline from 2016 means it’s hard to feel like we saw Beasley’s full potential and ability in Atlanta.

Anderson is justly considered one of the worst misses in team history, a top ten pick who finished his career in Atlanta with just 4.5 career sacks and was a rotational player at best for much of his run.

Hall was a really good cornerback for a little while in Atlanta, serving as a two-time Pro Bowler for the Falcons in 2005 and 2006. He ended up elsewhere after the new regime shipped him off in 2008, but he had a pretty terrific NFL career and remains ninth in team history for career interceptions.

Finally, there’s Big Bob. As I wrote last year, Whitfield is a franchise great, having played in 178 games for the Falcons and locking down the left tackle job for nearly a decade. He was a Pro Bowler in 1998, but probably should have received that honor more than once during his time in Atlanta. Only Mike Kenn and Jake Matthews are in his stratosphere as a left tackle for the Falcons.

No. 43

DB James Britt, 1983

LB Steve Stewart, 1978

Atlanta has only picked No. 43 twice, and both times they drafted players players who were not exactly second round standouts.

The most recent was Britt, who did enjoy a five year career in Atlanta split between safety and cornerback and started 28 games over that span. The unquestionable highlight of his career was a long fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, but obviously 60 games and 28 starts is not what you’re hoping for from a second rounder.

Still, it’s more than the Falcons got from Stewart, who played 12 games over a single season in Atlanta and managed one sack along the way. He played three games for the Packers in 1979 and then never suited up for another NFL game.

No. 74

QB Desmond Ridder, 2022

WR Jammi German, 1998

A pair of players here who did not work out in Atlanta. Ridder’s story has been well-chronicled here, but after two years in Atlanta and most of a season spent as a starter, a disastrous run marred by gobs of turnovers saw him shipped out of town to the Cardinals. In the annals of third round quarterbacks he’s not really a bust—and he may see time in Arizona—but the Falcons’ hope and investment in Ridder did not work out at all.

German didn’t work out, either. An intriguing talent coming out of Miami, German spent three seasons in Atlanta and caught just 20 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns, spending a quiet year in Cleveland before washing out of the league.

No. 79

RB Jerious Norwood, 2006

RB William Andrews, 1979

Perhaps running back is the play at No. 79.

Over five seasons, Norwood was a fun player who was capable of truly electric things, with an average of 5.3 yards per carry en route to nearly 2,000 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 96 receptions for 912 yards and another three touchdowns. Norwood was also a capable kick returner over the span, serving as a terrific backup and all-around contributor whose time in Atlanta I think many of us remember fondly.

Andrews, meanwhile, is arguably the greatest running back in team history. If injury hadn’t derailed his career that might be a no-doubt statement, but as it is, he put up nearly 6,000 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns over six seasons, chipping in 2,647 yards and 11 touchdowns on 277 receptions. He was a terror and a smooth runner at his peak, and a player who outperformed his draft slot by a considerable margin.

No. 109

LB Stephen Nicholas, 2007

G John Scully, 1981

TE Henry Childs, 1974

RB Billy Taylor, 1972

Stevie Nickles, as I liked to call him, was one of my favorite Falcons of the era. A tough, productive player who spent all seven seasons in Atlanta and made 50 starts, Nicholas was a key starter on the terrific 2012 team and a really useful player throughout his run in Atlanta. That’s great value for a fourth round pick.

Scully was, too, but even more so. An 82 game starter over nine seasons with the team, Scully played center, right guard, and left guard and was a consistently solid option on the interior of the Falcons’ offensive line.

Childs was a terrific player, too, but unfortunately not for the Falcons. The team and the tight end parted ways after just six games in his rookie season and the hated Saints scooped him up, and he wound up managing 207 receptions for 3,224 yards and 27 touchdowns over seven seasons with New Orleans. He’s in the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

In fact, the only dud at No. 109 was Taylor, who never played in a regular season NFL game.

No. 143

RB Mack Herron, 1970

Herron had an interesting career arc. Drafted by the Falcons, he elected to head north to the CFL instead, and was one of the most productive runners in the league before he was released in 1972. He was a productive player for the Patriots, where he set the then-all-time single season NFL record for yards from scrimmage, and actually briefly played for the Falcons before hanging it up. His lack of impact for Atlanta means this pick didn’t really work out for them; but he had a fine if brief career.

No. 187

WR Frank Darby, 2021

I don’t really need to introduce Darby. A fan favorite because of his infectious energy, Darby never really got much of a shot to contribute, finishing his three seasons in Atlanta with just two receptions for 29 yards. He’s currently a free agent.

No. 197

DE Kevin Hudgens, 1986

The only other time the Falcons made a selection at No. 197, the player they drafted never suited up for an NFL regular season game. Hopefully that changes this time, assuming they hold on to the selection.