Free agent defensive line options for the Falcons in April

Last week, I wrote that I wasn’t sure how active the Atlanta Falcons would be in free agency the rest of the way, given their limited funds and lack of urgency on defense. That doesn’t mean they’ll stand pat entirely, however.

For the next week or so, I’m going to buzzsaw through every position grouping on the defense and see what’s out there in free agency, in case the Falcons would like to make a couple of signings between now and the draft. Hell, some of these guys may be out there after the draft, too.

Today, we’ll do the defensive line, breaking out the EDGE group for the next article because of its singular importance as a need for the Falcons. The Falcons have the makings of a solid group up front with a young, intriguing option in Zach Harrison, a pair of high-end but aging veterans in Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, young depth in LaCale London and TaQuon Graham, and the possibility that Eddie Goldman will actually play and provide help on the interior. The Falcons have options there, and if everything goes well, a pretty good line. Given age, injury, and the simple question of whether Goldman will even decide to play this year, this team can’t trust that everything will go well.

Here’s a list of interesting candidates for spots on the line, where additional talent and frankly bodies are necessary.

Calais Campbell

In a season that really fell apart on the Falcons, Campbell was still a bright spot. Attracted by Atlanta’s sales job for 2023, the seemingly ageless Campbell arrived in Atlanta to provide leadership. talent, and stability to the team’s front and came through on all three fronts. He tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks, provided typically strong run defense, and suited up for all 17 games, putting together his most complete season in the last few years. Campbell’s buy-in and play undoubtedly made the Falcons’ defense better, and he and the defense undoubtedly deserved better than they got last year.

Raheem Morris said recently that he’s reached out to Campbell to describe his vision for the team, so it would appear the Falcons still have a level of interest in coaxing Campbell back for 2024. I know he’s going to be 37 years old and depending on the potential Hall of Famer to play that much and that well for 17 games is probably asking too much, but if he’s willing to return, Campbell offers so much as a rotational player and leader of men that it’s unquestionably the right move for Atlanta. The Falcons would have an older but terrific defensive interior.

Emmanuel Ogbah

The Ogbah who put up nine sacks in back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021 is likely gone, as this Ogbah has played in just 24 combined games over the past two seasons and has managed 1 and 5.5 sacks over that span.

Still, Ogbah offers real pass rushing punch if you can live with increasingly lackluster run defense and advancing age, and could be an option for Atlanta if they’re looking to pick up a rotational player they don’t have to heavily rely on. Deployed smartly, he could be an asset for Atlanta.

Carl Lawson

The last time Lawson was healthy, he played 17 games and put up seven sacks for the Jets in 2022. Last year, unfortunately, he was limited to just six games, and in 2021 he suffered a torn Achilles that caused him to miss the entire season.

If that gives you some trepidation, well, I more than understand that. At this point in free agency, you’re likely choosing between limited raw talent and the ravages of shaky health and age, and Lawson represents a roll of the dice in the latter direction. If healthy, Lawson’s at least an extremely useful option who should boost the team’s pass rush without being a drag on their run defense. It’s just that the health is a very real question.

Teair Tart

In Tart, the Falcons would be betting on the player who steadily improved after a shaky rookie season and was really rolling in expanded snaps in year three, making a real impact for the Titans as a run defender and turning out his best season as a pass rusher.

They would not be betting on last year’s version of Tart or the rookie version of Tart, as the 2023 season was a step back for him. He split time between Tennessee and Houston and scuffled for stretches in both stops, but the 27-year-old is both young enough and talented enough to be an asset if he can rebound with a change of scenery. As is the case for many players on this list, that rebound is not a given, but I’d bet on it for him in a way I might not for other free agents with a lesser track record.

Rasheem Green

Green offers youth and versatility, having played all over the line for a few different teams. What he hasn’t offered to this point is consistent high-end play, with only flashes of the talent that made him a third round pick for the Seahawks back in 2018. He did turn out a 6.5 sack season in 2021 for Seattle, but found himself as purely a rotational option with the Bears last season and saw his snaps dwindling from prior years as a result.

Like Tart, Green is young enough to have better days ahead, and the ability to move around and stretches of real promise as a pass rusher suggest he’s worth a roll of the dice and an affordable contract.

I know I've hardly rounded up every worthwhile name on the open market, so feel free to add your worthy candidates in the comments. We'll tackle the EDGE market soon!