Falcons Reacts results: Vast majority of fans give Atlanta high marks for free agency haul

The results are in, and Falcons fans overwhelmingly approve of the team’s efforts in free agency so far. Eighty-eight percent of Falcons fans who took our survey said they’d give the Falcons an A or a B in free agency so far.

Ten percent gave the Falcons a C, with only one percent of fans allocating a D or F, respectively.

Personally, I’m on board with a B grade. There are still some holes to fill, and outside of a few key players, there’s still room to improve defensively. We have no idea what the team might do in the draft, and we will ask you to grade those efforts too when the time comes. But getting a veteran who’s generally been consistent and reliable behind center is immediately such an upgrade over the last two seasons of shenanigans at the position.

Do you agree with the results, or disagree, and why? Talk it out in the comments!

