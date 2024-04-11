Falcons will soon be able to have third helmet design

In a move set to revolutionize the aesthetics of teams, the NFL recently announced the green light for franchises to introduce a third helmet option starting in the 2025 season. This decision opens up a realm of creative possibilities for further expressing team identities and heritage.

The Atlanta Falcons currently have two helmets, a black helmet and a throwback red helmet. Since their first season way back in 1966, the Falcons have only used those two colors as the base of their helmets. Sure, they have had some slight differences such as wonderful red helmets with their thin gold stripe, but really the only main changes have been the textures of the helmet and the logo.

The NFL informed clubs today it has revised the uniform policy to allow teams a third helmet design, per source.



This expansion was offered to the teams that were going through the re-design process for the 2024 season and is now open to all clubs for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/8pXHLtZqjm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2024

However, the introduction of a third helmet option also poses logistical challenges for the Falcons. With the need to design and produce new helmets, coordinate uniform combinations, and adhere to NFL regulations, the process of integrating the new helmet into the team’s lineup requires time, planning, and ultimately execution.

Which then leads to the question, what could the third helmet be?

They’re obviously keeping the phenomenal throwback red helmets. In my opinion though, the third option could be a white helmet. Way back in 1974, the Falcons actually considered making a change to having white helmets. You’ll find a photo of the prototype that obviously never came into being, courtesy of helmethut.com.

It’s a clean look that would pair nicely with an all-white uniform. I would probably use the modern logo on this third helmet though, even if I do love the old one. I think it would just pop more with the current uniforms.

But we shall see. After all, we’re talking 2025, and the 2024 season isn’t even here yet. But for the sake of cool designs, what helmet would you want the Falcons to use as their third option?