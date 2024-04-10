How will the Falcons navigate the top of the NFL Draft? ft. Will McFadden: Falcoholic Live, Ep282

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 281 of The Falcoholic Live! The NFL Draft is moving ever closer, and with it more rumors and news about the Atlanta Falcons plans with the eighth overall pick. Kevin Knight is joined by Will McFadden (Bleav in Falcons) to discuss Atlanta’s plans in the first round, including potential targets, trade partners, and how the decision at the top could affect the rest of the team’s draft plans.

Watch the stream below or on YouTube beginning at 8 PM ET

You can also listen to all of our video shows in an audio-only podcast format, available on all your favorite podcast platforms or by using the player below. The podcast typically posts the morning after the live show records.

If you’re interested in supporting the show, become a Channel Member or check out our Patreon page to unlock access to exclusive perks including Patron Q&A sessions, Discord perks, live shout-outs and more!

Be sure to check out the new community Discord server here! Come chat with your fellow Falcons fans about the show, the team, the NFL draft, and more.

You can watch the show here on The Falcoholic, but we recommend watching on YouTube for the best experience—including full 1080p HD video and access to the live Q&A in the chat. You can also access the show using your smart TV or device using the YouTube app for the real big-screen experience!

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have comments, we’d love to hear them. Send them to us on Twitter (@FalcoholicLive), leave them below, or e-mail the show at falcoholiclive@gmail.com.

Thanks for watching!