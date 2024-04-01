Falcons offseason workout program kicks off tomorrow

We are a few cycles of the moon away from seeing the Atlanta Falcons in training camp, much less the regular season, but their offseason program is kicking off in earnest just a day from now.

The Falcons will report for offseason workouts beginning on April 2, formally getting us rolling ahead of yet another consequential season for Atlanta. For the early stuff, it’ll be the occasional arrival photo and injury update—that will be especially welcome for Kirk Cousins, should we hear good news—but OTAs and minicamp bring more intriguing tidbits to tide us over until training camp.

Per the league, here are the rest of the upcoming dates for the Falcons. It’s worth noting that the team will have to announce its rookie minicamp, which can be May 3-6 on the early side or May 10-13 on the late side.

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

Organized Team Activities: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

With the draft still ahead and more free agent signings inevitably on the way, camps and OTAs are likely not near the top of your list of interesting things about the Falcons. Soon enough, though, they’ll be the most exciting thing on the calendar for the team, so be sure to circle them now.