Falcons adjust Taylor Heinicke’s contract to free up cap space

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Desmond Ridder, it seemed likely Taylor Heinicke would be on the team for at least the spring and summer, given that he’s the only quarterback besides Kirk Cousins under contract. The question was whether he’d do so with a restructured deal, given the unwieldy $9 million cap hit set to hit the books and the team’s limited spending money in free agency after their initial spree.

The answer to that question? Yes. Over The Cap posted updated numbers late last week, and those numbers show that Heinicke is set to count at about half the level of the original $9 million cap charge on his contract for 2024. Heinicke essentially took a pay cut to stick around, but he did so in exchange for more guaranteed money in case the Falcons do decide to move on.

Over The Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald told us that per the information he received, the team made the adjustment all the way back before Heinicke’s roster bonus was due on the fifth day of the new league year. That makes sense, both to give the Falcons more cap space (even though they haven’t really used that space) and to give Heinicke and the team some clarity about his status heading into 2024.

We reached out to the team to see if they had any comments about the adjustment to Heinicke’s contract, but they declined to provide one.

Heinicke, 31, is a Georgia native who made multiple starts for the Falcons last season in relief of a struggling Desmond Ridder. It did not go particularly well for Heinicke, who threw five touchdowns against four interceptions and was at times seemingly bizarrely limited to throwing checkdowns. Heinicke did show well as a runner as always and had his moments as a passer in all the muck and mire. Heinicke also dealt with injuries during his turn as the starter, which resulted in quarterback musical chairs for the Falcons down the stretch.

Raheem Morris notably called him an “elite backup” recently, so it’s obvious that the team values his presence in the locker room and the work he’s done in the past, regardless of what 2023 may have looked like for the veteran quarterback. With a young quarterback likely on the way and an older quarterback coming off a major injury in front of him, Heinicke’s prior track record as a useful if volatile spot starter at least gives the Falcons a capable enough, experienced player to ride out 2024 and/or help them avoid potentially throwing a rookie into the mix.

Still, Heinicke’s fortunes from here on out may depend on what the Falcons do in the draft. If the team picks Washington’s Michael Penix, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, or Oregon’s Bo Nix in the second or third round, Heinicke may need to rely on the team keeping three quarterbacks in order to stick around. If they invest in a late-round option or simply sign another free agent, Heinicke is good enough and established enough to hold on. The ambiguity is reflected in his new contract, as Heinicke will be fairly easy to cut (if not exactly cheap, with a $3.3 million dead money hit versus just over $1 million in savings) if the team wants to do so. He will also, obviously, be a very reasonably priced backup option if they elect to keep him around.

Taylor Heinicke will compete against whichever third quarterback Atlanta brings in for the backup job, Raheem Morris said. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) March 26, 2024

Given that Cousins is coming off a major injury and will be 36 years old in 2024, the Falcons would be wise to both invest in an option for the future via the draft and keep Heinicke around as insurance. I’m certain Heinicke is itching to prove last year’s mediocre play was more of a function of Arthur Smith’s punchless passing game than the veteran quarterback’s ability, and for a cap hit of something like $4.5 million, he does offer a track record as a 29-game starter in the NFL with some genuinely quality efforts on that resume.

We’ll see what happens, but for the moment, Heinicke should be penciled in as the backup quarterback and the sole man to survive the raging tire fire that was the Falcons’ quarterback situation in 2023.