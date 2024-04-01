Falcons’ projected 2024 win total over/under set at 9.5 games

DraftKings Sportsbook released its 2024 projected win totals last week for every NFL team. After three straight years of 7-10 finishes from Atlanta, DraftKings set the Falcons’ win total sights a little higher, establishing the over/under at 9.5 wins.

The other teams DraftKings set the 9.5 over/under for are the Dolphins, Jets, and Texans. There aren’t huge surprises on the list of teams with a higher win total over/under right now than Atlanta: the Lions (10.5), the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers (11.5), the Bengals (10.5), the Eagles (10.5), the Bills (10.5), the Ravens (11.5), the Cowboys (10.5), the Packers (10.5), and the back-to-back Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs (11.5).

Looking around the NFC South, it’s fun to see that the Falcons are currently clear favorites to take the division this season. The Bucs’ over/under is set at 8.5, the Saints’ win total over/under is set at 7.5, and the Panthers (4.5 wins) are stuck at the bottom, just like they were in real life last season. Atlanta’s odds to win the NFC South currently sit at -130, while the Bucs (+300), Saints (+380) and Panthers (+1500) are inspiring less confidence at this point of the offseason.

Just because the oddsmakers see more potential for wins from Atlanta with stability at the quarterback position in 2024 doesn’t mean they believe the Falcons can win it all this season. Atlanta’s Super Bowl odds are currently sitting at +2200. They have the sixth-best odds to win the NFC (behind the Niners, Lions, Eagles, Cowboys, and Packers) at +1000.

I’ve said this before, and it seems like a great time to say it again: Winning the offseason does not necessarily translate into winning on the field. But the Falcons do seem to be in a much better spot than recent offseasons, and it shows in the odds.