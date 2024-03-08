Falcons 2024 mock draft: How have things changed for Atlanta after the NFL Combine?

With the NFL Combine behind us, we’ve now got a complete picture on the 2024 NFL Draft class. That means it’s time for an updated 7-round mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons, targeting the team’s biggest needs while incorporating all the latest news and rumors.

Before we jump in to the mock, let’s take a look at the Falcons’ current haul of draft picks.

What are the Falcons current draft picks?

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 3, Pick 79 from Jaguars, Calvin Ridley trade

Round 4, Pick 110

Round 5, Pick 142

Round 6, Pick 199 from Browns

What did the Falcons do at quarterback?

As this is an essential question in predicting what Atlanta will do in the draft, I’ll be addressing this before we get to the picks. In this scenario, Atlanta has addressed quarterback with a veteran addition—someone like a Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson.

Round 1, Pick 8: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

It’s no secret that the Falcons are desperate to add pass rush help. While they’ve still got the opportunity to add someone like Danielle Hunter or several of second-tier edge rushers in free agency, the other top names were franchise tagged. That means it’ll come down to the draft to secure the future at the position, and lucky for Atlanta, they’ll have their pick of the top of the class at pick 8.

As I said in the previous mock draft (where I had Atlanta taking Jared Verse), you can make a case for any of the “Big 3” in this spot. This time we’ll go with Alabama’s Dallas Turner, fresh off his outstanding Combine performance. We knew Turner was an elite athlete, but seeing the numbers really brings it home: 4.46 40 (99.6th percentile), 1.54 10-yard split (99.2%), 40.5” vertical jump (99.2%), and a 10’7” broad jump (96.9%). Add to that a good weigh-in at nearly 6’3, 247 and with better-than-expected length at 34 3/8” arms and you’ve got a prototypical 3-4 OLB.

Turner has more technical work to do than Verse and Latu and isn’t as reliable against the run at this stage. However, Turner has the superior traits and is a full two years younger than either. He’s got the potential to become an elite EDGE1 in the NFL, but will require a bit more patience and he may need to begin his rookie season as a designated pass rusher. It’s worth noting that Turner is a much better fit in a 3-4 like the Falcons intend to run with Jimmy Lake, so that helps his profile even further. If the Falcons believe in their coaching, they could easily land on Turner as the highest-upside target of the top EDGE prospects.

Round 2, Pick 43: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

From one elite tester to another, the early theme of this mock draft is clear: Atlanta is looking to bolster the roster with elite athletic playmakers, and Texas’ Xavier Worthy raised his stock in a massive way with a record-setting 4.21s 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. That’s an incredible feat on it’s own, but Worthy also added an outstanding vertical jump (41”, 98th percentile) and broad jump (10’11”, 96.9th percentile) to make him the complete package from an athletic standpoint. Watching the tape, it’s obvious: Worthy possesses world-class speed and explosiveness, and his very presence on the field has a significant impact on the opposing defense’s coverage scheme.

Worthy isn’t just an athlete—he’s an accomplished receiver with a deeper-than-expected route tree, good deep ball tracking, and the ability to make some spectacular catches. The knock on Worthy is his size: at just a hair over 5’11, 165, he’ll immediately become one of the lightest receivers in the NFL and will never be a contested-catch threat. We just saw Tank Dell’s success at a similar size profile, but also saw Dell end the season on IR. One thing is clear: Atlanta needs dynamic receivers to pair with the size of Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and there isn’t a more dangerous home-run threat in this class than Xavier Worthy.

Round 3, Pick 74: DT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Atlanta spent their first two picks on adding dynamic athletes, and now turns their attention to adding size to bolster the trenches. With a switch back to the 3-4 base, the Falcons need a good nose tackle to keep their run defense on track. Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat is perhaps the most intriguing option at the position in this class, bringing elite size and flashes of an intriguing athletic profile to the table. At 6’4.5, 366, Sweat is a massive presence in the middle of the defense, and he’s got the strength profile to match.

Athletically, Sweat is better than you’d think, but his best path to becoming a true difference-maker likely revolves around him getting his playing weight down into the 340s. To his credit, Sweat carries the weight better than most, and makes a lot of impact plays when he’s in the game. With a drop in weight, Sweat’s athleticism at his size could shine even more and allow him to take on a higher snap count. I love Sweat’s fit as the space-eater between Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, and his presence would immediately take Atlanta’s run defense to another level.

Round 3, Pick 79 from Jaguars, Ridley trade: SAF Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

The Falcons need more from their second starting safety. DeMarcco Hellams impressed as the third safety and box enforcer, but I’m not sure he’s got enough range to start opposite Bates in Cover 2 looks. Atlanta needs a coverage-focused player on the back end, and with a lot of cap tied up in Bates, should probably look to the draft to fill this need. Enter Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, a ballhawking safety with elite athleticism, coverage instincts, and versatility to play all over the defense.

Taylor-Demerson is an impactful player wherever he lines up, whether that’s in single-high, split safety, or even playing the slot. His biggest knock is a lack of ideal size at 5’10, 197, but he mitigates it with good tackling technique and an aggressive demeanor. Taylor-Demerson will never be a highlight-reel hitter, but his play in coverage more than makes up for his average run defense profile. Across from an elite safety in Jessie Bates and bolstered by a physical third safety in DeMarcco Hellams, Taylor-Demerson could be a perfect fit in Atlanta’s secondary.

Round 4, Pick 110: CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

The Falcons currently have a vacancy across from A.J. Terrell at CB2. They have options to fill the position in free agency, whether that’s re-signing Jeff Okudah, giving second-year corner Clark Phillips III a real shot, or exploring other veteran starters (including rumored interest in trading for Chiefs’ star L’Jarius Sneed). No matter what they do, Atlanta would be wise to continue adding depth at the position with a decision looming on Terrell’s future.

Notre Dame’s Cam Hart followed up his impressive Senior Bowl with elite testing at the NFL Combine, finishing with an outstanding 9.82 RAS. At 6’3, 202, Hart possesses rare size for the position and combines it with better-than-expected movement skills. He lacks experience and has some medical questions to consider, but also offers starting upside for a Day 3 price tag. I like Hart’s potential and think he’d be an ideal fit in a zone-heavy scheme like the one Atlanta is planning to implement under Jimmy Lake.

Round 5, Pick 142: WR Malik Washington, Virginia

Even after the addition of Xavier Worthy to give this receiving corps a dynamic deep threat, the Falcons have a lot of work to do. I’m expecting a significant veteran addition, probably a mid-range option like Tyler Boyd, but this team needs to continue to add playmakers wherever they can. This is one of the deepest receiving classes in recent memory, and Atlanta takes advantage by adding a second receiver in Malik Washington.

Washington was one the most productive receivers in college football in his final season, transferring from Northwestern to Virginia. It’s easy to see why he emerged as the focal point of the passing game: Washington is an explosive mover with terrific lateral agility, contact balance, and some of the best hands in the class. He can make plays at all three levels of the field, although his deep speed is not elite for the NFL. Washington generated a ton of yards-after-catch at Virginia, making the most of short targets and the quick game. He’s on the small side (5’8.5”, 191) and ran a pretty limited route tree, and is likely to be limited to the slot in the NFL as a result. Still, Washington’s talent is undeniable, and Atlanta needs multiple capable slot receivers in their shift into an 11-personnel heavy offense.

Round 6, Pick 199 from Browns: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

This is the part of the draft where you look to add quality depth and special teams contributors. Washington’s Edefuan Ulofoshio dealt with a ton of injuries early in his career which wiped out multiple seasons of play, but came in and made a huge impression with his testing at the NFL Combine. Although he’s a little on the small side at 6’0.5, 236, Ulofoshio turned in elite marks in the 40 (4.56, 93rd percentile), vertical jump (39.5”, 97.6%), and broad jump (10’8”, 97.5%).

Ulofoshio is a physical linebacker with high tackle numbers and an aggressive playstyle. He’s a thumper with good length, and is capable of fighting through traffic to make the play. In coverage, Ulofoshio is at his best covering tight ends and has shown some promise in that area. He needs further development as a block-shedder and there are questions about his lateral agility (he did not complete the 3-cone at the Combine), but I like Ulofoshio as a high-end special teams addition and potential developmental linebacker.

