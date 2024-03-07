Atlanta Falcons 2024 free agency primer and tracker

Free agency is almost here, and the rumors are reaching a fever pitch already for the Atlanta Falcons. The actual signings will follow soon enough.

Ahead of the action, here’s a primer and tracker for your perusing pleasure. Here you’ll find any signings as the Falcons make them, their current cap space per a pair of trusted sources, re-signings and free agents still to re-sign, and rumors and linked players that we’re seeing and hearing.

New signings

Cap space

OvertheCap: $37.48 million

Spotrac: $36.85 million ($41.62 million with Top 51)

Falcons free agents

QB Logan Woodside

QB Feleipe Franks (RFA)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

FB Keith Smith

WR Van Jefferson

WR Mack Hollins

WR Scotty Miller

WR KhaDarel Hodge

TE Jonnu Smith (Miami Dolphins)

TE MyCole Pruitt

OL Ethan Greenidge

OL Matt Hennessy

DL Calais Campbell

DL Kentavius Street

DL Joe Gaziano

DL Albert Huggins (RFA)

OLB Bud Dupree

CB Jeff Okudah

CB Tre Flowers

Re-signings

OL Ryan Neuzil

ILB Nate Landman

LS Liam McCullough

Reported interest and names to watch

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Widely linked to the Falcons more or less since the offseason began. Mike Florio at ProFootballTalk is reporting that Cousins’ family is exploring houses in Atlanta, as well as that Kyle Pitts and Kirk Cousins may have talked about who will wear the #8, something Pitts has disputed. Jeremy Fowler at ESPN is one of the many analysts and reporters passing along buzz from the Combine suggesting that Cousins is a possibility for Atlanta.

The Falcons will have to pony up big-time for Cousins, who will want a multi-year, likely fully-or-near-fully-guaranteed deal in the twilight years of his career and is coming off an Achilles injury. The thought process here is that the Falcons are good enough to win a lot with above average quarterbacking, and Cousins is a sharp passer who fits what Zac Robinson wants to do on offense in Atlanta. That’s a tough thought process to argue with—Cousins is a good player—but you are getting an aging quarterback and would need to look at his successor sooner than later.

Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed: Potential trade

The Falcons may not be sold on rolling with Clark Phillips as CB2, and may want to chase a high-end starter to pair with A.J. Terrell. If so, Sneed appears to be a name to watch.

Veteran NFL reporter Tony Pauline has linked the Falcons to a potential trade, as has USA Today writer Tyler Dragon. The appeal of Sneed is not hard to understand, given that he’s a very good, young player who would help the Falcons achieve a top-shelf secondary, but he would cost draft capital and a big contract. If the Falcons are going the expensive veteran quarterback route, it’s hard to see them also swapping for Sneed.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields: Potential trade

Fields was the hot name for a while there, but that talk has cooled of late. It’s a reminder that the betting lines and frenzied rumors around quarterback for Atlanta often flicker out as fast as they flame up.

Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated mentioned the potential cost of the fifth year option as an obstacle for Atlanta, but there have been reports that the team at least has engaged in conversations with Chicago about Fields. That could be viewed as a fallback plan for the Falcons if they can’t move up in the draft or snag Cousins, though I doubt the Bears want to wait forever to move him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

He’s a bridesmaid, not a bride, for everybody but Tampa Bay. Mayfield has been linked to the Patriots, Vikings, and yes, Falcons, but not as their top option. Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson both briefly worked with Mayfield in Los Angeles, and he’d be a fine fallback option if the Falcons miss out. As is the case with Cousins, they’d want a long-term successor, possibly in this draft.