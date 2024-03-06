Falcons bring back LB Nate Landman

Nate Landman was a slam dunk to re-sign with the Atlanta Falcons. As an exclusive rights free agent, he was coming back if the team wanted him to, and they definitely wanted him to after an impressive 2023 season where Landman was called upon to start most of the year after Troy Andersen was lost to a significant injury. It was just a question of when.

Well, today is when, as the team just announced that they’ve re-signed Landman.

It’s a beyond logical move, one that gives the Falcons three starting-caliber inside linebackers and terrific depth if Troy Andersen’s recovery is slow or he falters next year. Landman had 110 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and seven tackles for a loss on the year in 16 games and 14 starts. A player the Falcons originally scooped up as a quality special teamer with upside, Landman proved to be one of the team’s most adept run defenders and a player who held his own in coverage, even if I wouldn’t necessarily say his 29/42, 262 yard, 1 touchdown line on the year was superb. The team seemingly took a risk by heading into the year with Landman as the top option behind Andersen and Elliss, but his performance was eye-opening and should ensure a long career in the NFL and hopefully in Atlanta.

Given how affordable he is and what he did in 2023, you can go ahead and pencil Landman in as the third inside linebacker again in 2024, even with the changes in the coaching staff. It’s good to have him back and know that the Falcons have terrific young depth and a capable fill-in starter if they need one, and now the Falcons just need a fourth player to round out that group and feel good about what they have.