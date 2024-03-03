Falcons extend offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil on a one-year deal

The Falcons have liked what they’ve seen from guard/center Ryan Neuzil in his time in Atlanta, enough to where they have ensured that he will be on the team once again in 2024.

Neuzil was an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) on account of having accrued two or fewer seasons along with an expired contract. As a result, he did not have much say in the matter, as the Falcons have exercised those exclusive rights by extending him the league minimum qualifying offer, which locks his services in with the team for another season.

#Falcons are extending guard Ryan Neuzil on a one-year deal, per source. Neuzil was an exclusive rights free agent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 3, 2024

Neuzil was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent that entire season on the practice squad (which does not count toward service time accrual), before signing a futures contract in 2022 and making his way back to the practice squad before finally getting elevated onto the active roster in Week 9 of that season.

The Appalachian State alum made the active roster coming out of training camp in 2023 and appeared in all 17 games, starting four of them at the center position. Neuzil was solid enough in his limited work, playing a total of 203 snaps last season and not allowing a sack or quarterback hit. The fact that he can play guard or center and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford clearly likes having him around should work in his favor as he pushes for a roster spot in 2024.

He should therefore be a favorite to make the roster again as an interior offensive lineman/special teams player, while only accounting for a minimal cap hit. If the Falcons like what they see from the “Neuz Flash” in 2024, they will once again have leverage in hanging on to him for 2025 as he will be a restricted free agent next offseason.