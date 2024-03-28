Falcons Reacts Survey: Grade the Falcons’ 2024 NFL free agency haul so far

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The initial free agency frenzy has died down, and while the Falcons haven’t addressed every spot we’d like to see upgraded on the roster, I think they’ve done a solid job of filling needs. Here’s the current list of the Falcons’ free agency acquisitions and losses so far in 2024.

Additions:

QB Kirk Cousins

WR Darnell Mooney

TE Charlie Woerner

OL Storm Norton

WR Rondale Moore (trade)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Retained:

WR KhaDarel Hodge

LS Liam McCullough

OL Ryan Neuzil

ILB Nate Landman

DL Kentavius Street

Departures:

TE Jonnu Smith (Dolphins)

CB Jeff Okudah (Texans)

WR Mack Hollins (Bills)

OL Matt Hennessy (Eagles)

J Cordarrelle Patterson (Steelers)

QB Desmond Ridder (Cardinals, trade)

How are you feeling about these moves and where the Falcons roster stands heading into the NFL Draft? Grade the Falcons’ haul via our survey below, and tell us why you responded the way you did in the comments.