Falcons 2024 mock draft: Post-Free Agency

The first wave of NFL free agency is behind us, and the Atlanta Falcons were incredibly active. Atlanta finally solved the quarterback conundrum with Kirk Cousins—at least for a couple years—and the team also dedicated significant resources to filling out the wide receiver room. That still leaves a number of holes heading into the draft, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

It’s time for my first shot at a full 7-round mock draft for the Falcons following what we’ve learned from free agency. How has the addition of Kirk Cousins changed Atlanta’s plans at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft and beyond? Could the team be open to moving down from pick 8 now that QB is no longer an issue?

Before we jump in to the mock, let’s take a look at the Falcons’ current haul of draft picks.

What are the Falcons current draft picks?

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 3, Pick 79 from Jaguars, Calvin Ridley trade

Round 4, Pick 109

Round 5, Pick 142

Round 6, Pick 187

Round 6, Pick 197 from Browns

TRADE — Round 1, Pick 12: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Falcons trade pick 8 to the Broncos for picks 12, 76 (3rd), and a 2025 3rd.

One thing has become abundantly clear after the start of free agency: there are still quite a few teams with quarterback questions who will be looking to solve them early in the 2024 NFL Draft. We’re not going to delve too deep in this simulation, suffice it to say that the Denver Broncos move up to eight with the Falcons to select either the fourth or fifth quarterback and give up two Day 2 picks to do so. Since I know folks will ask, I just can’t imagine the Vikings will be willing to part with 11 and 23 to jump 3 spots. They’re angling to get into the top-5.

The reason Atlanta could be looking to trade down is because their biggest need—edge rusher—is quite deep at the top of the draft. Even moving down four spots should easily secure one of the top three prospects. In this scenario, Atlanta goes with UCLA’s Laiatu Latu.

Latu is one of the most technically polished pass rushers I’ve ever seen coming out of college. He’s got a dizzying array of moves and knows when and how to use them. While he’s got a good frame at 6’5, 267, he does lack ideal length with less than 33” arms. However, Latu’s biggest questions were his medicals and his overall athleticism. He answered both thoroughly at the Combine (and his Pro Day), with positive reports on his health and an impressive 9.41 RAS. Latu is the most pro-ready pass rusher in the class and should be expected to make an immediate impact on passing downs, which fits well with Atlanta’s win-now mindset after the Kirk Cousins signing.

Round 2, Pick 43: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

The Falcons have questions at cornerback, both in the long and short term. For right now, it’s a open question who will be starting across from A.J. Terrell. I do have quite a bit of faith in second-year player Clark Phillips III, but the team would be wise to add some legitimate competition—especially since Terrell could potentially be on the move via trade or free agency at some point.

Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa is a perfect fit in the zone-heavy coverage scheme Atlanta will likely run under Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake. He’s big (6’1, 189), long, and aggressive in disrupting routes and passes thrown in his vicinity. Tampa is a surprisingly fluid mover for his stature and combines his movement skills with outstanding instincts to make plays on the football. I like his physicality as a tackler and when playing press coverage, and he’s got enough scheme versatility to fit wherever needed. That includes experience in the slot, which makes him an ideal addition to Atlanta’s secondary who can find a role just about anywhere.

TRADE — Round 2, Pick 60: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Falcons trade pick 74 (3rd) and pick 109 (4th) to the Bills for pick 60.

The Falcons acquired additional Day 2 ammunition in both 2024 and 2025, and as a result they can be aggressive in trading up for a player they like on Day 2. In this scenario, they jump up to secure a potential long-term WR2 in South Carolina’s Xavier Legette. Legette is a bit of a late bloomer, with one year of outstanding production and incredible tape vaulting him up draft boards. At the Senior Bowl, I got a good picture of Legette: a physically dominant receiver who is still learning the full route tree and has sky-high potential.

Legette posted an extremely impressive workout at the NFL Combine, finishing with a 9.88 RAS including a 4.39s 40, 40” vert, and 10’6” broad. All of that was done at 6’1, 221. Oh, and he put up 24 reps on the bench—which is downright incredible for a receiver. Legette will need time to develop, but the traits and mindset are there for him to become a high-end NFL WR2. Thankfully, with the Falcons additions at receiver in free agency, Legette should have ample time to grow into his role.

Round 3, Pick 76: DT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Pick acquired from the Broncos.

This is going to be a popular pick as long as T’Vondre Sweat continues going in this area. He’s very much a wild card in this class—I could see him sneaking into the top-50, or sticking around through the third. All it takes is one team to jump up, but I like his value for Atlanta in this spot. Here’s how I described Sweat in a previous mock draft:

With a switch back to the 3-4 base, the Falcons need a good nose tackle to keep their run defense on track. Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat is perhaps the most intriguing option at the position in this class, bringing elite size and flashes of an intriguing athletic profile to the table. At 6’4.5, 366, Sweat is a massive presence in the middle of the defense, and he’s got the strength profile to match. Athletically, Sweat is better than you’d think, but his best path to becoming a true difference-maker likely revolves around him getting his playing weight down into the 340s. To his credit, Sweat carries the weight better than most, and makes a lot of impact plays when he’s in the game. With a drop in weight, Sweat’s athleticism at his size could shine even more and allow him to take on a higher snap count. I love Sweat’s fit as the space-eater between Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, and his presence would immediately take Atlanta’s run defense to another level.

Round 3, Pick 79: SAF Cole Bishop, Utah

Pick acquired from Jaguars (Calvin Ridley trade).

There are a number of safeties in the third round range who could be perfect complements to Jessie Bates in Atlanta. I still think the best long-term plan is finding an affordable rookie to pair with Bates, and Utah’s Cole Bishop presents and intriguing option. When turning on the tape, the physical traits stand out: Bishop possesses ideal size at 6’2, 206 and turned in an exceptional Combine workout, finishing with an elite 9.81 RAS. What also stands out in his aggressiveness, both in coverage and in run support.

Bishop is a high-motor player who loves to hit. He’s got outstanding movement skills and strong instincts in zone coverage—he’s a playmaker in all facets. Bishop has the athleticism to do it all, although his aggressiveness can often get him into trouble when playing deep. In split-safety looks with Jessie Bates, Bishop can be let loose a bit more and use his physicality to his advantage. I think he can develop into a truly versatile safety, but can start his career closer to the line of scrimmage with Bates handling deep responsibilities.

Round 5, Pick 143: QB Jordan Travis, FSU

With the trade of Desmond Ridder, I expect the Falcons to be looking for a developmental quarterback. It may be someone like Spencer Rattler on Day 2—who the team is rumored to have interest in—or someone a bit later on. Truthfully, I’m not sure where FSU’s Jordan Travis gets drafted, but if he sticks around this long he’s a no brainer for Atlanta.

Travis is coming off a pretty severe season-ending injury, which is why he’s falling so far down the draft board. That’s fine for the Falcons, who won’t even need Travis to be active behind Cousins and Heinicke most weeks. Travis has the traits to be a plus backup quarterback in the NFL—he’s a good athlete, has enough arm strength to make all the throws, and is known as a hard worker and capable leader. I like his ability to succeed outside of structure, but he needs to continue to grow in structure to make it in the NFL. In Atlanta, he’ll have the opportunity to do so without the pressure to perform immediately.

Round 6, Pick 187: SAF Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Falcons officially keep this pick from the Kentavius Street trade due to Street not being active for enough games.

At this point in the draft, throw needs out the window. This is where you target players you like who have a chance to make your roster better, especially on special teams. Oregon State’s Kitan Oladapo is criminally underrated right now, and I won’t be shocked if he ends up going early-Day 3 by the time the draft arrives. Oladapo was impressive at the Senior Bowl and turned in a good workout at the Combine, finishing with an 8.23 RAS.

Oladapo reminds me of DeMarcco Hellams in many ways, although Oladapo has much better size at 6’2, 216. He’s a physical player but is also smart and trustworthy in coverage, albeit somewhat limited in terms of range as a deep safety. If you play him closer to the line of scrimmage or in man coverage against tight ends, that’s where he’ll really shine. Oladapo gives Atlanta an option to potentially replace Richie Grant (and save $3M) with a higher-end special teams player and potential long-term rotational safety.

Round 6, Pick 199: LB Jordan Magee, Temple

Pick acquired from Browns.

The Falcons have the makings of a pretty good linebacker rotation with Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, and Troy Andersen, but the depth behind them is currently nonexistent. Day 3 is the perfect time to take shots on linebackers—we see guys in this range becoming surprise starters pretty much every year. In this mock, we’ll take on shot on the athletic upside of Temple’s Jordan Magee.

Magee is a tad undersized at 6’1, 228, but tested out exceptionally at the Combine and finished with an elite 9.29 RAS. Despite his size, he’s extremely physical and plays with a “hair on fire” style that is quite fun to watch. Magee’s tactics are sometimes unconventional, but he finds ways to make tackles by knifing and bouncing between blockers. He just finds ways to make plays. I think his ability is coverage is in need of development, but Magee could find a home as a depth linebacker and core special teams contributor while he works on the technical aspects of his game.

What do you think about this potential draft class for the Falcons? Leave some of your own draft takes in the comments below.