Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18 for Falcons

In case you’ve been living under a rock or were recently rescued from a deserted island, I wanted to let you know that you missed the news that former Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins signed a four-year deal recently with the Atlanta Falcons.

The big question then became, what number will he wear in Atlanta? As you may recall, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts wears No. 8, although it was potentially floated around that maybe Pitts would switch to the now vacant No. 84, which free agent Cordarrelle Patterson had for a few seasons, and Cousins would get No. 8.

Well, we finally got an answer on Monday afternoon, as it was announced that Cousins will wear the No. 18 for the Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons QB

Kirk Cousins

No. 18 pic.twitter.com/LuD2ulR9yF — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 18, 2024

It’s an intriguing look for sure. Shockingly, Cousins will become only the ninth player in Falcons history to wear No. 18. The only other quarterbacks to do so were Bruce Lemmerman from 1968-1969 and Wade Wilson in 1992. Hopefully though, Cousins will have much better results on the field than those two.

What do you think of Cousins wearing No. 18?