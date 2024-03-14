Falcons sign veteran returner and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

You thought the Atlanta Falcons were done adding to their offense? Think again, because the team is inking veteran returner and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old McCloud had spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he handled the lion’s share of punt returns and many kick returns, with about a dozen receptions in each of the past two years. Unsurprisingly, given the theme of the offseason for Atlanta, McCloud is fast.

More speed for the #Falcons: They’re signing veteran WR and return man Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, per source.



The deal for @RMIII_34 was negotiated by agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA pic.twitter.com/GDDfEd62AY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2024

The addition gives the Falcons another proven option at returner, either in case Avery Williams isn’t a lock to be 100% for the season or (more depressingly) as Williams’ replacement. Last year, McCloud was about league average in average punt and kick return yardage, but he was above average the year before that and is a savvy returner who is pretty careful with the ball. At worst he gives the Falcons a quality option on kickoffs and a backup to Williams, but he may end up supplanting the team’s incumbent, depending on health.

On the wide receiver side, McCloud joins a suddenly rebuilt group that now features Drake London, Darnell Mooney (whose signing has not yet been made official), Rondale Moore, KhaDarel Hodge, and others. McCloud is likely to be no higher than fourth on that depth chart given how crowded it has become, but his two-year deal and his speed should conspire to ensure he has at least small role on offense on gameday. He had a combined 26 catches for 378 yards and a touchdown the past two years; the year before that in Pittsburgh, he showed he could take on a larger target share when he served as a checkdown machine and reeled in 39 grabs for 277 yards. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands.

He’ll just be a bigger asset on special teams for Marquice Williams, as that’s where he has done the majority of his damage in the NFL. Give McCloud a warm welcome, and we’ll look forward to seeing what he can do for the Falcons on Sundays in the not-too-distant future.