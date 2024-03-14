Falcons trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals

The Falcons were not finished shuffling around their quarterback room with just the signing of Kirk Cousins. According to WSB’s Zach Klein, the team was on the verge of trading quarterback Desmond Ridder, who started 13 games and appeared in 15 in 2023, earlier this afternoon and they made a deal quickly after that with the Arizona Cardinals.

After two seasons, Ridder’s time in Atlanta has officially come to an end. They will receive wide receiver Rondale Moore in return.

NFL league sources tell me Atlanta Falcons on verge of trading quarterback Desmond Ridder -



Wish Ridder the best.. handled everything with class and hope he finds success with this fresh start — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 14, 2024

Cardinals are sending WR Rondale Moore to Atlanta for Desmond Ridder, per source. https://t.co/k4kqJ9eY0f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Ridder was taken by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, after a successful college career with the Cincinnati Bearcats, and was likely pegged as a potential future franchise quarterback by head coach Arthur Smith and his staff.

After starting the last four games of the season in 2022, Ridder was outright given the starting job in 2023 with no Training Camp competition and just one drive total in the preseason. He then failed to meet expectations in his sophomore campaign, being benched twice but finishing out the season due to an injury to Taylor Heinicke.

In the end, turnovers became Ridder’s undoing with the Falcons. He threw 12 interceptions and lost seven fumbles, to rank fifth among all QBs with 19 turnovers in 2023, but with far fewer snaps or pass attempts than every player who had more.

It seems that the Falcons have decided to fully close the book on Desmond Ridder’s time with the franchise. For the moment, Heinicke is set to be the backup to Kirk Cousins, but we will see if the Falcons add another option in this year’s draft.

Rondale Moore, meanwhile, comes off of a season where he recorded 352 receiving yards on 40 catches in 2023.

A former second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore seemingly did not live up to expectations in Arizona, recording 1,201 receiving yards and four total touchdowns during his three years as a Cardinal. He will help enhance Atlanta’s wide receiver room, and a change of scenery could be exactly what is needed to help get his career back on track.