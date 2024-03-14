Falcons announce that they have re-signed WR KhaDarel Hodge

Following their splash signing of Kirk Cousins, and the subsequent signings of TE Charlie Woerner and WR Darnell Mooney which closely followed, the Atlanta Falcons have looked inside the building for their next free agency move with the re-signing of wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

Hodge as of this moment is the only WR not named Drake London who is returning from last year’s team. The Falcons announced the transaction on the team’s X page.

Hodge had a solid season in 2023, recording career highs in receptions (14), receiving yards (232) and first down catches (13). He presents as a solid option at wide receiver on the depth chart who can be relied on in a pinch; he’ll likely slot in as the fourth or fifth option there.

The real value Hodge brings is as a core special teams players. He led the Falcons in special teams tackles with 9 in 2022, and had another 4 last season. He also recovered the first two fumbles of his career in 2023. Hodge at one point was top 10 in the league in special teams tackles, with the Browns in 2019 when he had 12.

Overall, given the value he brings on special teams along with his improvement as a wide receiver, it was a no-brainer to bring Hodge back for what’s likely to be an affordable contract.

KhaDarel Hodge has carved out a nice NFL career after joining the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. This will be his seventh season in the league and his third with the Falcons, after appearing in all 34 games across 2022 and 2023.