Falcons sign free agent WR Darnell Mooney

The Atlanta Falcons have taken a first step to fix up one of the thinnest wide receiver corps in the NFL, as they’ll reportedly sign former Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney to a three-year deal.

Mooney gets a three year, $39 million pact that will probably keep him in Atlanta for the two-to-three seasons that new signing Kirk Cousins is expected to be the team’s quarterback. For the moment, at least, Mooney slots in as the team’s second receiver behind Drake London, though the offseason is just getting started for Atlanta.

Regardless of where he lines up, Mooney will play a lot. The 26-year-old provides real speed to a receiver group that needed it, and despite coming off a down season in Chicago’s offense, put together a combined 142 receptions, nearly 1,700 yards, and eight touchdowns in 2020 and 2021. Over the last two seasons with an offense in flux, Mooney’s target count went from 238 to 122, and as a result he had a combined 71 receptions, just over 900 yards, and three touchdowns.

In Atlanta with a dangerous group of playmakers around him and his ability to turn open field into long gains and scores, Mooney should thrive, especially because Cousins will excel at putting the ball right on him and giving him room to work. With Pitts and London looming (literally) as large, physical threats who can work over the middle of the field, the Falcons can prioritize having Mooney work deep, find mismatches, and try to turn on the jets for big gains on short, well-blocked passes, all things the team has struggled to do over the past few years outside of a few shining moments for Scotty Miller and Damiere Byrd.

Mooney has missed a handful of games the past couple of seasons, but the Falcons are betting his youth and speed will make for an ideal match for Cousins and this offense. Mooney’s lack of size, mixed history with drops, and the aforementioned injuries and dips in production mean this is not a signing without risk, but paying up for a player who is legitimately explosive and adds a badly-needed new dimension to this passing attack just makes sense for a Falcons team looking to contend right now. So long as he stays healthy, Mooney ought to be an asset.

The Falcons are surely not done adding to receiver just yet, as London and Mooney are the only two players with a track record of success in the NFL. The Falcons also have Josh Ali, a player the previous staff liked but missed much of the year with an injury, and CFL import Austin Mack, both of whom will likely be fighting for roster spots this summer once the team adds more talent. Don’t rule out an early round wide receiver in the draft even with the Mooney signing.

Give Mooney a warm welcome, and we’ll hope he can thrive in Atlanta.