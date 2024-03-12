Falcons Reacts Survey: What grade would you give the Kirk Cousins signing?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Remember when free agency used to come and go with barely a peep from the Falcons’ front office? Those days are gone, and the Falcons came into the 2024 legal tampering period swinging.

Quarterback was obviously the biggest question facing the Falcons this offseason, and they gave us a resounding answer on Monday. Kirk Cousins will be behind center for the Falcons after signing with the team in free agency early in the negotiating period.

Cousins does raise some more questions, though. One, he’s 35 years old (which seems young to an old lady like me, but in quarterback years he’s getting up there), and two, he’s coming off of a torn Achilles. Yikes!

But he is a reliable veteran, and while he’s no Patrick Mahomes (because unfortunately for the other 31 teams in the league, there’s only one of that guy), he should bring a stable presence to the position that the team’s been lacking since trading Matt Ryan to the Colts.

Cousins shouldn’t have to be Patrick Mahomes, not with the talent stacked around him on this Falcons offense and with the improved defense we saw from the team last season. He just needs to be good enough, and while I won’t try to convince you questions don’t remain around that point, I think it’s very possible he helps the team back to a point of being competitive again.

But this isn't about what I think — it's about YOUR opinions.