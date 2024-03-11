An impactful Falcons free agency wish list

For the second consecutive year, the Falcons will be expected to be urgent and decisive in free agency, not to mention willing to spend. The new coaching regime has plenty to prove with the roster ready to compete. Part of the reason they are in a position to be a playoff team is due to their ability to make several terrific signings last offseason.

They added four terrific defensive starters, including one who produced an All-Pro season. Addressing needs and adding difference-makers is the recipe for success in free agency. They did it in key defensive positions last year. It’ll be on the front office to do it across the roster this year.

The free agency wish list tradition started in 2015. My first player selection on a wish list to get signed happened in 2016, with Derrick Shelby joining the Falcons. The series continued into 2019 before a brief hiatus and, then finally, having two players signed last year with Jessie Bates and David Onyemata on the wish list.

The free agency wish list consists of ten players, with two selected per the five biggest positions of need on the roster. These players would be considered as excellent signings. Given the uncertainty in which direction the organization plans on going at the quarterback position, it does have to be mentioned that I put quarterback first as if the front office decided to go the free agency route.

That doesn’t mean I’m against trading up in the draft to take a top quarterback prospect, acquiring Justin Fields, or selecting a quarterback with the eighth pick. I’m strictly going with the approach of addressing the most glaring personnel issues on the roster. It’s clear which position needs a serious upgrade when assessing Atlanta.

Quarterback

Dream Signing: Kirk Cousins

There is only one free agent quarterback who could realistically start for multiple seasons and put the Falcons in a position to compete in the playoffs. Despite the injury concerns and overall limitations within his skill set, it’s completely understandable why the Falcons would be tempted to sign Cousins. In a league where quarterback play variance is staggeringly high, the veteran quarterback provides a strong base of consistency with his pinpoint accuracy, quick release, and impressive ability to read defenses. Although recovering from a torn Achilles at 35 years old is incredibly challenging, it should be encouraging that Cousins was playing at a high level over the past year-and-half under Kevin O’Connell.

Nobody can downplay the significance of an Achilles injury. There are also plenty of reasons to have trepidation about signing Cousins beyond his health status. SB Nation’s Joseph Acosta summarized it accurately by stating how he would raise the floor for an offense while questioning how high the ceiling would become for the team signing him. Cousins can get rattled under pressure and force the ball into passing windows that don’t exist. His tendency to struggle in prime-time games is well-documented.

This would be a signing that comes with substantial risk from a health and performance standpoint. Yet if the front office doesn’t believe they can trade up in the draft, feel comfortable selecting a quarterback prospect beyond the consensus top three, or that Fields elevates them, Cousins has to be considered the best option to lead the offense to its full potential. Cousins doesn’t fit the mold of a dream signing, but he would be the best option for a team in a position to pursue its dreams.

Solid Keeper: Jacoby Brissett

If the organization decides to focus on drafting a quarterback in the first round, it would be wise to add a capable veteran to learn from and possibly start the season with, depending on the circumstances for the selected prospect. Jacoby Brissett would be the perfect fit to not only help bring stability to the position but also provide guidance to the hopeful future face of the franchise.

One of his strongest traits is his leadership ability, as he takes enormous pride in being the consummate professional. Brissett does everything possible to elevate teammates around him. That was recently evident when Brissett was tremendously supportive of Sam Howell after he was benched following a string of poor games.

Brissett does possess plenty of capabilities on the field. He is a sharp, accurate passer who processes well and manages games effectively. How the former third-round pick made Indianapolis and Cleveland competitive in difficult situations earned him high praise across the league.

Considering how often turnovers at the quarterback position derailed the Falcons’ offense, Brissett would bring a refreshing change with his composure and intelligence. The Falcons should seriously pursue him if they don’t sign Cousins or trade for Fields.

Edge Rusher

Dream Signing: Danielle Hunter

Only five months ago, the Falcons were being linked to a possible trade for Hunter. The Vikings were in freefall, making them prime candidates to be sellers at the trade deadline. They managed to stay intact and go on a brief surge before ultimately falling short of the playoffs. No matter how much Minnesota was thriving or stumbling, Hunter was frequently causing havoc. The ultra-talented edge defender produced the best season of his career, setting career highs in sacks, forced fumbles, and pressures.

One of his outstanding qualities is his durability. Not many edge rushers play every down like Hunter. Playing between 900-1000 snaps over the past two years is a testament to how much of a force he is. Outside of suffering a season-ending torn pectoral injury in 2021, he hasn’t missed a game since his rookie year in 2015. The sheer relentlessness and ferocity he plays with makes him a nightmare for any opposing offensive line.

Offering a massive contract to a 29-year-old edge rusher may cause some hesitation. Hunter’s play style, consistency, and remarkable traits should erase the doubts of him possibly rapidly declining over the next three years. He can win with power, violent hand usage, and crafty technique. That skill set from an edge rusher must be valued by all teams, especially the ones that have been severely lacking in talent at the position for numerous years.

If the Falcons are going to have a successful offseason, it will likely involve signing a star player from Minnesota. Hunter would be a phenomenal addition, who will immediately be one of the cornerstones to a rapidly improving defense.

Solid Keeper: Andrew Van Ginkel

The emergence of Van Ginkel was one of the more enjoyable feel-good stories last year. On a star-studded Miami team filled with firepower on both sides of the ball, a player who saw his playing time greatly reduced in 2022 emerged as one of the defense’s most dependable players. His non-stop motor, versatility, and bend off the edge are hugely impressive. Opposing tackles were overwhelmed at times trying to stay in front of him. Earning the trust of Vic Fangio isn’t easy for a player who wasn’t considered to be a major contributor heading into the year. Van Ginkel earned his place as one of the key players across the defensive front.

What makes Van Ginkel even more exciting is his flexibility. From being moved around the line of scrimmage to bursting into the A-Gap on blitzes to spot dropping in coverage, he can be utilized in a variety of ways. Per Football Focus, the former fifth-round pick excelled in coverage with four pass breakups, leading edge defenders in forced incompletion rate at 26.7%, and a memorable pick-six against the Commanders. Considering how often Morris used edge defender Michael Hoecht in coverage, Van Ginkel would be a perfect fit to play a similar role, handling duties covering space and helping create creative pressure designs.

If the new regime wants the front office to prioritize selecting an edge rusher with the eighth pick, it’s completely understandable that they decide not to break the bank in free agency. As exciting as Bryce Huff and Jonathan Greenard are, they will command a huge contract coming off double-digit sack seasons.

Van Ginkel is the next best option on the next tier of edge defenders. Every good defense needs those core players who can flourish in multiple ways and enhance schematic visions into game execution. Coming off the best season of his career, Van Ginkel is coming into his own as one of the more versatile edge defenders in the league.

Wide Receiver

Dream Signing: Calvin Ridley

As bizarre as the idea of signing Ridley may appear, the fit is ideal for what the offense desperately needs. The dynamic wide receiver is an exceptional route runner who can create separation and stretch defenses across the field. Those are three qualities the Falcons severely lacked at the position last season. They had more tight ends and running backs on the field than wide receivers at various points when running empty sets. Receivers struggled to get open and make plays downfield outside of Drake London. Those issues proved the ineffectiveness within the passing game went beyond abysmal quarterback performances and formulaic play calling.

Ridley would provide a massive jolt to the Falcons’ aerial attack. Although he is coming off an inconsistent season statistically, Jacksonville’s unimaginative offense plagued him far more than individual shortcomings on his part. Zac Robinson’s influence in how Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua flourished last season would be welcoming for a player with Ridley’s skillset.

The frequent motions and stack releases would allow the Falcons’ 2018 first-round pick to be better maximized instead of having him strictly lined up on the outside and expecting him to win all the time, as Jacksonville did. Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon put together an excellent breakdown of how predictable scheming limited Ridley’s production.

Although Fontenot did trade him, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Morris did coach Ridley in multiple roles. The current head coach was the wide receivers coach and offensive pass game coordinator in 2018 and for half of 2019. That was followed up with being the interim head coach in 2020, where Ridley was spectacular and earned second-team All-Pro honors. If the Falcons are willing to heavily invest in another pass-catcher, Ridley is the best option on the market for what would be one of the more unexpected reunions in NFL history.

Solid Keeper: Darnell Mooney

A change of scenery can do wonders for a player who has shown impressive flashes in arduous circumstances throughout his career. Mooney was electrifying at times as the lone playmaking wide receiver in a disoriented Bears’ offense during his first three seasons. Once D.J. Moore became the focal point last year, he slowly became an afterthought in an offense that prioritized establishing the run and ball control.

Coming off the worst season of his career, the savvy wide receiver will have plenty to prove. He may take a one-year deal in an attempt to increase his value for a more satisfying long-term contract. As the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported last week, Mooney is willing to bet on himself to earn a better deal.

Although betting on himself went wrong for him in 2023, a better environment could be the solution to get his career back on track. Mooney is the type of game-breaking, explosive wide receiver that can elevate passing games. What makes him even more impressive is that he plays bigger than his five-foot-eleven frame by making eye-opening contested catches.

One disappointing season shouldn’t overshadow three good seasons, which included gaining over 1,000 yards with Andy Dalton and Nick Foles starting seven combined games in 2021.

Safety

Dream Signing: Xavier McKinney

Of the five dream signings, this would be the most shocking signing. For the front office to sign two of the top free agent safeties in two consecutive offseasons would leave everyone equal parts intrigued and mystified, given the other priorities on the roster.

That said, safety is one of the biggest positional needs on the roster. There are differences and levels between McKinney and Bates. McKinney doesn’t possess the pedigree of Bates. There is a growing notion across the league that safeties aren’t as valued as they once were, which is puzzling considering how many defensive schemes rely on playing two high. That belief about safeties played into the Giants’ decision not to use the franchise tag on one of their top stars.

Despite the concerns over positional value, nobody will deny McKinney’s tantalizing skill set. A natural tone-setter who rarely misses tackles, plays with high football IQ, and consistently finds himself around the ball is what every top-level safety possesses. According to Pro Football Focus, the hard-hitting stalwart allowed a passer rating of 53.0 and a touchdown/first down rate of 24.5%. In what became a disastrous year for the Giants, he shined and produced the best season of his career.

The fact that McKinney only turns 25 years old in August makes signing him even more compelling. He already knows how to take the initiative and be a leader. His versatility gives defensive coordinators more flexibility with their coverage alignments and disguises. Not many would be surprised to see him develop into an All-Pro caliber player.

If the coaching staff believes McKinney can elevate the defense to the next level and capitalize on a potential quiet safety market, why not build one of the best secondaries in the league?

Solid Keeper: Jordan Whitehead

If the new coaching staff wants to add valuable experience to the secondary without breaking the bank, Whitehead would be a sensible addition. The battle-tested safety has played over 650 snaps in all six seasons of his career. From starting for Tampa Bay’s top-tier defenses to playing over 1,000 snaps in the last two seasons for the Jets’ excellent defensive units, he is well-accustomed to playing within outstanding groups.

A physical presence who stays positionally disciplined and holds his own in coverage is much needed alongside Bates. It provides a solid extra defender in the box. The player will also allow the All-Pro to be at his best, covering the deep end and capitalizing on quarterbacks who decide to challenge him wherever he is near. As exceptional as Bates was last season, it became easier for quarterbacks to find safer, high-percentage looks targeting Richie Grant in man coverage during the second half of the season.

Whitehead is coming off arguably the best season of his career. His stunning three interceptions against Josh Allen on opening night showcased his cover skills. Between handling a variety of coverage responsibilities and consistency as an open-field tackler, the Super Bowl champion would bring solidity to the secondary. It comes down to how much the coaching staff values DeMarcco Hellams, who deserves to compete for the starting job following his promising showings when receiving extended playing time last season. That will likely determine their approach towards the position.

Cornerback

Dream Signing: Kendall Fuller

Unlike the other four positions of need, there isn’t a standout free agent cornerback. No available player is going to command a mammoth deal. It’s a group mostly comprised of experienced players who are battle-tested. Only some are entering their prime or in the thick of their respective prime. That leaves them needing to be wise in adding a quality veteran player to a group that needs more solidity. The position lacked stability last year, translating into far too many communication breakdowns and mental errors in the second half of the season.

Fuller would be an intriguing fit based on his progression over the last three seasons and positional versatility. As The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia pointed out, his experience lining up on the outside and in the slot will be coveted. His physicality at the line of scrimmage and ability to make plays at the catch point can give opposing wide receivers fits. Playing for a dysfunctional team has overshadowed his steady improvement into growing as one of the better corners in the league.

A 29-year-old cornerback can make front offices hesitant based on the number of cornerbacks who start to decline after age 30 or so. His experience playing in a variety of areas can only help him remain productive as he eventually enters his thirties. With three safety looks becoming more prominent, there could be instances where Fuller can be utilized on the deep end to create stronger coverage disguises. Signing him can also allow Clark Phillips to find where he fits best amongst the secondary.

Jimmy Lake’s defense focuses on being multiple and flexible. Fuller would be a welcome addition to turn the new defensive coordinator’s philosophy into genuine success.

Solid Keeper: Kenny Moore

If the coaching staff views Phillips as a pure outside corner, the focus could shift toward signing a slot corner. That is where Moore comes in to provide a tone-setting, aggressive style with years of experience and quality leadership. Although he has been vocal about his desire to stay in Indianapolis, the opportunity is there to capitalize on a franchise that doesn’t particularly like to get into bidding wars.

Moore hasn’t always been the most consistent player, but his high-end play puts him among the best at the slot corner position. His outstanding 2023 season nearly earned him second-team All-Pro honors. The intelligence and tenacity he plays with influence the entire defensive back end. For a defense that lacked great talent, Indianapolis overachieved thanks to players like Moore who took the initiative and made the defense more organized. The heavy zone scheme they played under Gus Bradley found success with excellent communication and recognition of passing concepts.

As well as Dee Alford has played at times over the last two seasons, he can’t be expected to be the definitive starter in the nickel. There needs to be competition or take it to the next level with a true impact signing. Moore would be a valuable piece to a secondary with tremendous potential. They need ballhawks to help produce turnovers outside of Bates. Moore has the feel for the ball while being excellent in run support. If the Falcons want to be aggressive in signing a pure slot corner, there isn’t a better player than Moore hitting the market.