Report: Vikings still trying to keep Kirk Cousins

With free agency finally approaching, Falcons fans may have finally seen any and every possible quarterback rumor out there. Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins and countless draft scenarios. We’ve seen so many rumors that the only thing we know for certain is the Falcons do not plan to ride with Desmond Ridder.

The latest report, supported by two ESPN reporters, makes the most sense because it means the Falcons are being leveraged to shake more guaranteed money out of another team. Again.

Let’s look at the latest from ESPN’s Dan Graziano:

If you’re already picturing Kirk Cousins in a Falcons uniform, you may be jumping the gun. As of the end of this week, Cousins and the Vikings were still talking, and while Minnesota hasn’t gotten its offer to the point Cousins want it, I get the sense the Vikings are still very much in this thing.

Jeremy Fowler chimed in, saying Vikings sources thought the team was still in the race, with another suggesting it was a 50/50 shot at retaining Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons are, of course, referenced in the latest report, with Fowler saying the Falcons are believed to have Cousins at the top of their wishlist. Just a few days back there were unsubstantiated rumors that Cousins was making moves for his future in Atlanta, however, Graziano says Cousins wants to remain with the Vikings and keep his family in Minnesota.

Not to be overly cynical, but the more smoke around a particular rumor, the more I wonder if a player and his agent are trying to shake out a different opportunity. We’ve heard Cousins to Atlanta is nearly a done deal, similar to how Atlanta was landing the suspended-for-an-alarming-history-of-sexual-misconduct Deshaun Watson. There has been too much smoke around Atlanta and Cousins for too long. The smoke makes a lot of sense if Cousins wants to get the best deal out of Minnesota.

For Cousins, assuming he can get market value out of Minnesota, why would he move to a new team going into his age-36 season? Atlanta doesn’t have a better team or better chances at making the playoffs. Cousins would come to Atlanta for the money, but first, he needs to see if he can get that money out of Minnesota.

Should the Falcons lose out on Cousins, the team seems lukewarm on Fields. Atlanta would likely instead look at moving up in the draft. With all that said, expect some clarity very soon. Arthur Blank won’t sit back and watch all his options dry up. If Cousins stays with Minnesota, Falcons should get aggressive about locking up one of the top draft spots.