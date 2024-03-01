Falcons fans voice their opinion on quarterback search

It seems like it was just yesterday that Desmond Ridder was dropping back to throw a pass in Atlanta. Yet, somehow here we are in March already looking free agency in the mouth as the 2024 NFL Combine is already underway.

The Atlanta Falcons have a new head coach, who has made it clear that the team needs an upgrade over Ridder at quarterback. The question is, who will that be? Everyone has their own opinion on this matter, so naturally we let the fans decide and have their voices heard in this week’s survey.

As you can see from the graphic above, it’s fairly split with the fans. 39% want the Falcons to go ahead and trade for Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields. This seems currently like the most likely path for the team, as even the oddsmakers have it being a very favorable approach by the Falcons. It does allow for the questioning of what would the Falcons give up in such a trade?

Right behind Fields, 30% of those surveyed want the Falcons to go after a rookie quarterback in the draft. Whether that’s moving up for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, or staying at pick No. 8 and hoping Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy fall to them remains to be seen. I guess asking which rookie quarterback they all want would branch off into its own survey.

Additionally, 17% of fans want the team to sign veteran Kirk Cousins, who is slated to be a free agent unless Minnesota is able to bring him back. Currently, it sounds like he may hit free agency. The Falcons wouldn’t have to give up any picks to get Cousins in this scenario, but they would have to pay him an unknown amount.

14% of fans surveyed want the Falcons to sign/trade for “other.” So in the comments, let me know what that other would be.

