Edge rushers and defensive tackles to watch at the NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine is here, with the on-field workouts officially kicking off on Thursday and continuing on through Sunday. Our Atlanta Falcons will be front and center taking a look at all the prospects in Indianapolis, but we all know that the primary focus will be finding a quarterback who can take Atlanta’s roster to the next level of competitiveness. With a new coaching staff headed by Raheem Morris, Zac Robinson at offensive coordinator, and Jimmy Lake at defensive coordinator, we’re likely to see some significant changes in strategy despite the continued presence of general manager Terry Fontenot.

The first group at the Combine includes the defensive linemen (edge rushers and interior defenders) and linebackers. On-field drills kick off at 3:00 PM ET with live coverage on NFL Network. Before those get underway, here are some of my top prospects to watch in Thursday’s group.

Edge rushers

Jared Verse, Florida State

My top edge rushing prospect in the class remains Florida State’s Jared Verse, and a good week at the Combine could cement his status. Here’s how I described Verse in a recent mock draft:

Verse is the most well-rounded of the top prospects—possessing a good mix of athleticism, size, and technical ability—and by far the most consistent producer. He’s not the elite technician that Latu is, or the elite athlete that Turner is—but he’s a better athlete than Latu, and is a lot more consistent (and has a better frame) than Turner. It’s a tough call, and I think all three top EDGE rushers have their merits, but consistency is king and I trust production more than most other measures. Verse can work in any scheme and out of a two or three-point stance. He’d be a good physical complement to Arnold Ebiketie if Atlanta is returning to more of a 3-4 style front, and would bring a ton of physicality and pass rush prowess to Atlanta’s defense.

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Out of the three prospects in contention for EDGE1, Alabama’s Dallas Turner is the best athlete—and thus possesses the highest ceiling. He’s absolutely explosive off the snap and has tremendous bend to go along with it, making him the total package from an athletic standpoint. Turner is sized more as a 3-4 OLB at 6’4, 245, which would seem to fit Atlanta’s new defense well. He appears to have good length and has flashes of quality hand usage, though the technique is still coming along.

The biggest issue with Turner is that he’s not a finished product, and he simply won’t be able to hold up against the run at the NFL level without additional strength and better technique. It’s hard to ignore the athleticism and pass rush ceiling, but Turner is the biggest gamble of the top 3 and will likely require the most patience.

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Laiatu Latu’s 2023 season has been spectacular, and he followed it up with a dominant week at the Senior Bowl. His Combine performance will be massive, as there are concerns about his overall athleticism and length. If he is able to check those boxes or perform better than expected, Latu could easily claim the EDGE1 throne. Here’s how I described Latu in my Senior Bowl preview:

Without a doubt the biggest riser in the EDGE class, UCLA’s Laiatu Latu has come a long way since 2019. After being forced into a medical retirement due to a neck injury in 2020, Latu transferred from Washington to UCLA and was cleared to play in the 2022 season. What followed was an encouraging return that season, and a downright dominant 2023 where Latu led the NCAA in TFLs with a whopping 21.5 and finished fourth in the NCAA in sacks with 13. What immediately stands out about Latu (6’4, 261) is his technical refinement for a college pass rusher. He has a variety of moves and counters and deploys them effectively in a variety of situations. It’s extremely rare to see this level of polish from a college pass rusher, and shows how hard of a worker he is both on and off the field. Latu has a ferocious motor that makes him an effective finisher, as he can get pressure instantly or clean up a play with a coverage sack. He’s clearly a Week 1 starter as a primary pass rusher, but questions about his length and overall athleticism—and what NFL medical evaluations will say about his previous injury—could potentially hold him out of the top-10 of the draft.

Chop Robinson, Penn State

One of the most impressive athletes at the position in all of college football, Chop Robinson joins a prestigious group of Penn State edge rushers. As you’d expect, Robinson is a terrific athlete with outstanding burst, bend, and closing speed. He’s an elite finisher and pursuit player who can create havoc in the backfield. I’m eager to see Robinson’s measurements, as he’s listed at 6’3, 255 but looks a little smaller. The rub with Robinson is that he’s incredibly inconsistent due to a lack of technical ability. His hand technique is sloppy and he lacks counters when his rush stalls. Robinson has tremendous upside, but is also one of the more risky prospects in the class.

Austin Booker, Kansas

A big winner from the Senior Bowl, Austin Booker came out of nowhere to deliver one of the most impressive performances of the week. A player with just over 500 snaps under his belt, Booker has very little film to lean on but a very enticing package of traits. At 6’6, 245, Booker is on the lighter side but possesses outstanding explosiveness and length. He also showed off a surprisingly deep arsenal of pass rush moves for a player with so little experience. Booker is one of the biggest risers of this draft cycle and could rise even further with good athletic testing in Indianapolis.

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

A player I liked a lot heading into the Senior Bowl, Marshawn Kneeland impressed in Mobile and has a chance to impress further with good testing at the Combine. Here’s how I described Kneeland in my Senior Bowl preview:

Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland is a high-motor lineman with a big frame (6’3, 275) who will be able to fit in to almost any defensive scheme. Kneeland is an top-end run defender with experience stuffing rush lanes from a variety of techniques and stances. He’s incredibly strong and has better-than-expected lateral mobility for someone of his size, giving him the option to play from a two-point stance. As you’d expect, Kneeland primarily wins with power and a non-stop effort as a pass rusher and has some relatively advanced counters and moves for a college rusher.

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Arguably the biggest winner of the edge rush group from the Senior Bowl, Missouri’s Darius Robinson was an unstoppable force from multiple alignments in Mobile. He’s firmly in the early-Day 2 conversation at this stage and could rise even further with his testing in Indianapolis. Here’s how I described Robinson in my Senior Bowl preview:

Missouri’s Darius Robinson reminds me of Kneeland in many ways, but while Kneeland’s calling card was versatility and better-than-expected lateral mobility, Robinson’s calling card is prototypical size (6’5, 296) and strength. Robinson is also an elite run defender, but he gets the job done from a more traditional 5T alignment and with his hand in the dirt. He’s an elite power player with excellent hand technique and the ability to set the edge and disrupt plays consistently. Robinson is less athletic than Kneeland is much more of a straight-line player, but also offers a superior size and strength profile.

Bralen Trice, Washington

One of my favorite edge rushers to watch in college football, Washington’s Bralen Trice has a lot to prove at the NFL Combine. His production numbers, red-hot motor, and NFL-caliber frame give him a high floor in the league, but questions abound about his overall athleticism. Trice has a chance to raise his stock significantly with good athletic testing, which is the biggest concern I’ve got for him right now. I love Trice’s ability and attitude, and he can alleviate his biggest question mark in Indianapolis.

Other EDGE players to watch:

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Jonah Elliss, Utah

Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Defensive tackles

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Two players are battling for the DT1 throne, and Texas’ Byron Murphy II has a very strong case that could get even stronger with his expected athletic testing in Indianapolis. Murphy is an elite athlete on the interior with outstanding first-step quickness, lateral mobility, and a non-stop motor. He possesses an advanced array of pass-rush moves and is an active hand fighter. Murphy’s one knock is a lack of ideal size and length at 6’1, 308, but he checks all the other boxes you’re looking for from an impact starter on the interior.

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

The other contender for DT1, Illinois’ Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton has a lot of similarities to Murphy. He’s also a tad undersized at 6’2, 295, but possesses high-end athletic traits and advanced technical ability. Of the two, Newton is the more polished and consistent player, with some of the best production in college football. He’s an elite run defender despite his size and offers a very high floor thanks to his athleticism and effort. Newton is the more well-rounded and consistent of the two, but Murphy arguably has the brighter flashes. How these two stack up in the athletic testing could determine who claims DT1 in the class.

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

A dominant week at the Senior Bowl was expected for T’Vondre Sweat, but questions about his weight and true size were not answered when Sweat elected to wait to measure in until the Combine. That day is finally here, and we’ll also get a look at Sweat’s athleticism at his size. Here’s how I described Sweat in my Senior Bowl preview:

This year’s top nose tackle prospect is Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat. The massive (6’3, 350) interior defender had an outstanding 2023, where he showcased elite play against the run and better-than-expected pass rushing acumen. Sweat obviously eats up a ton of space with his size and length, but he also possesses a very good first step and surprising lateral mobility. He’s an absolute ox and can eat up double-teams with ease—he’s simply too big and strong to be handled one-on-one at the college level. Sweat’s quickness and movement skills combined with his bull rushing ability actually make him a dangerous pass rusher, although he’s not the best finisher. He’s a great pocket-pusher and often throws offensive linemen back into the QB, giving his teammates an opportunity to finish the play. I think his best path forward is to slim down into the 330 range, which should help his consistency. As a long interior lineman, he also has some issues with leverage to continue to refine.

Braden Fiske, Florida State

One of the biggest winners from the Senior Bowl, FSU’s Braden Fiske showed off his unique blend of explosiveness and agility. He lived in the backfield all week in Mobile, and has a chance to rise even further if he can translate those flashes into some impressive testing at the Combine. Fiske has a red-hot motor and is a specialist at slipping past blockers and creating havoc in the backfield. He’s a bit undersized at 6’4, 295, but makes up for it with above average strength and constant effort. How he measures in at the Combine and performs in the testing will be significant for his stock, which is currently in the Day 2 range.

Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Another top prospect in a similar style as Murphy and Newton, Michigan’s Kris Jenkins is an undersized interior defender with high-end athleticism and advanced technique. Jenkins has a ton of experience and it shows in his play. He’s dominant in one-on-one matchups, using his unique blend of burst and power at the point of attack. Jenkins has arguably the best lateral mobility in the class and is the rare interior lineman who can chase down the opposing QB/RB after bursting through the line. He’s another contender to be an early pick, and his testing could determine just how early that pick is.

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

I was excited to watch Ruke Orhorhoro at the Senior Bowl, but unfortunately he didn’t take part in the practices. Still, he’s a very intriguing interior defender with a lot to gain from the Combine. Here’s how I described Orhorhoro in my Senior Bowl preview:

Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro is one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the class. With his unique combination of length, explosiveness, and strength at the point of attack, Orhorhoro is a well-rounded prospect who can make an immediate impact on all three downs. While he’s a little on the slim side at 6’4, 295, he doesn’t lack for physicality in the slightest and has been a dominant run defender from the 3T alignment. As a pass rusher, he has enticing flashes, with an effective bull rush and a good pass rush plan to affect the QB in a variety of ways. Orhorhoro will probably need to bulk up a bit to take on NFL size consistently, but I doubt it will be an issue for him. He’s still developing some of the finer technical aspects of the position: his hand usage is inconsistent, and he can get stalled out on blocks as a result.

Other DT players to watch:

DeWayne Carter, Duke

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Leonard Taylor III, Miami

Tyler Davis, Clemson