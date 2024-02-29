Falcons Reacts Survey: What should the Falcons do at QB?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The biggest question facing the Falcons this offseason is one that will have a tremendous impact on the team going forward: What should the Falcons do at the quarterback position?

The original plan seemed to be: Ride with Matt Ryan until it’s financially feasible to move on, draft Desmond Ridder to learn and develop behind the longtime face of the franchise, and ideally Ridder would have developed into a viable starter. The team’s attempt to trade for Deshaun Watson (which didn’t make sense from a salary cap, long-term roster building or off-field perspective and also carried tremendous risk given the amount of playing time Watson had missed at that point) derailed all of that. Now the team is in a position of having to figure out a viable starter either by acquiring a free agent veteran, acquiring someone via trade, or drafting a starter in late April.

The buzz around Justin Fields potentially returning to his home state to play for the Falcons is growing, but who knows what the Bears will be looking for in terms of compensation and whether the price will be too steep. Kirk Cousins should hit free agency, though I don’t see the Vikings letting him walk. Baker Mayfield is likely to be retained by the Buccaneers. Drafting a rookie to start scares me a little — Matt Ryan was able to step in as a rookie and lead the team to an 11-5 finish and a playoff bid, but that’s not the norm, no matter how many teams have tried to make it so.

The Falcons are now -250 to be Justin Fields' next team

What do you think the Falcons should do at the quarterback position? Take our survey below, and tell us how you feel in the comments.

