Falcons emerging as the favorite for Justin Fields? The Falcoholic Live, Ep277

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 276 of The Falcoholic Live! With the NFL Combine kicking off this week, the free agency and draft rumor mills have started gaining steam. The most interesting one so far is that the Atlanta Falcons are potentially emerging as favorites to trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Hosts Kevin Knight and Adnan Ikic break down the rumors and discuss the possibility of a Fields trade, along with how such a trade could shape the offseason and Atlanta’s free agency and draft plans.

