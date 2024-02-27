Quarterback continues to hold outsized importance for Falcons at Combine

The Atlanta Falcons were undone in 2022 and 2023 by multiple factors, but lackluster quarterback play was certainly among the top issues this team faced over the past two seasons. Trying to build a strong supporting cast and counting on that and good coaching to pull up the level of play from veteran free agents and a third round draft pick simply failed, and Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke played poorly enough over the past two seasons to keep Atlanta stuck in neutral despite major investments elsewhere on the roster.

That led directly to a coaching change, and new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris does not sound like a man who is going to try spinning the wheel on part-time starters and mid-round draft selections again. He and general manager Terry Fontenot spoke Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine and reinforced the idea that quarterback is the most consequential roster need, and that getting the right person and player is perhaps the focal point for front office and coaching staff alike.

So what are they looking for? Fontenot told 92.9 The Game that the team’s commitment to finding a leader and person they believe in is as important as ever. It clearly played a role in the team acquiring and starting Desmond Ridder, a player the team couldn’t stop raving about from a leadership perspective, but obviously Ridder’s actual play fell well short of what the team hoped for and expected.

“It’s the right leader. Obviously you have to be an effective football player and be a multiplier. But you have to have the right leader. Get the right human being and make the skillset fit” Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on what’s most important trait for QB to @TBM929 & @randymac81 — Chris Thomas - Turtle (@CThomasRadio) February 27, 2024

Reporting from NFL insider Steve Wyche and others recently has indicated the Falcons will look heavily at the draft for their next franchise quarterback, and Terry Fontenot didn’t exactly dismiss that, as Terrin Waack wrote at AtlantaFalcons.com. There are expected to be as many as four quarterbacks—USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, and possibly Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy—who could go in the top 10-15 picks of this draft class.

“It’s a strong draft overall,” Fontenot said. “The quarterback position is strong, and you have some different types and guys that do it different ways.”

One thing the team is clearly not going to do is roll with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke again. Morris was brutally honest about the outsized role quarterback played in the team’s 2024 fortunes and the role they played in creating a head coaching vacancy in Atlanta, which is why I think at best you can expect Ridder to be the backup and Heinicke to wind up elsewhere.

Raheem Morris on Atlanta being closer to contention than one might think:



“If we had better quarterback play I may not be standing here at the podium.” pic.twitter.com/dAZNTt7YTO — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) February 27, 2024

The team has built a coaching staff with quarterback development in mind, another reason to think they’ll lean toward a younger option, whether that be a drafted quarterback or a trade for Justin Fields. After Dave Ragone pulled double duty as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator a year ago, the Falcons now have another former quarterback at offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson, T.J. Yates returning to coaching his former position as the new quarterbacks coach, and former Saints coach D.J. Williams as an offensive assistant focusing on quarterbacks.

#Falcons Head Coach Raheem Morris at the podium!



Mentions QB “will be a priority but having an OC & QB who have played the position is a huge advantage in the evaluation process along with others on the staff who know the position so well” pic.twitter.com/SRK4ydi3mq — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) February 27, 2024

Morris also made it clear that landing the right quarterback will be huge for Atlanta because he—and Fontenot would agree, I think—believes that the Falcons are close to contending. That’s not to say the roster does not need any help, because it certainly does at key positions like wide receiver and safety, but a massive upgrade at quarterback would certainly give an improving team a major boost.

As it pertains to the decision to be made at QB: "It's a competitive urgency because of the roster that we have. We can be competitive very quickly if we able to pick the right person." - Raheem Morris #Falcons pic.twitter.com/mlfeifTSOT — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) February 27, 2024

None of this is surprising or earth-shattering in any way, of course, because we know that the Falcons badly needed to upgrade at quarterback and that it would be imperative for the organization to prioritize that. It’s still nice to hear the team’s key decision makers acknowledge that and show that they’re clear-eyed about what needs to be done, something we haven’t necessarily been able to take for granted with this team in recent years.

Now the challenge is actually finding the right quarterback, and we’re anywhere from weeks to a couple of months away from learning who that actually is. Fingers crossed the Falcons get this one right.