Falcons 2024 draft interest tracker

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft, as is every team, and early reports of their interest in prospects are already filtering in.

As is our custom dating back many years, we have developed a tracker for that interest. As is also our custom, we’ll give you the caveat that this interest is exciting but not necessarily predictive. A year ago, for example, our tracker contained dozens of reports of links to players, and yet only Bijan Robinson ended up on the Falcons roster in 2023. Don’t take this as indicative, but rather as a large web of players the team could be interested in.

Let’s get to it, and we’ll continue to update as we hear names.

Shrine Bowl

DT Tuli Letuligasenoa, Washington, in-person meeting (Justin Melo)

HBCU Bowl

QB Davius Richard, North Carolina Central, HBCU/Hula Bowl meeting (Ryan Fowler)

Reported/rumored interest

OT Travis Glover, Georgia State, reported but unspecified interest (Tony Pauline)