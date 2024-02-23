Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

Stability is a good thing at long snapper, because if you’re bringing back a player year after year at the most niche position in the NFL, he’s probably doing a good job.

That’s the case for Liam McCullough, a core piece of the special teams puzzle for the Atlanta Falcons. That’s why it’s not at all surprising to see the team bring McCullough back, especially because he was an exclusive-rights free agent, which kept him from negotiating with any other teams once the Falcons made an offer.

McCullough joined up after spending some time with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020, bouncing to the Steelers, and then bouncing back to the Raiders again. He didn’t get into regular season game action until he joined the Falcons in 2022, but his reliability in that role taking over for the great Josh Harris has been a boon for Atlanta. He has appeared in all 34 games for the Falcons since signing, and had three combined special teams tackles a year ago in addition to his long snapping duties.

This is the first of a great many signings and re-signings to come for the Falcons as free agency approaches, and a welcome one given that McCullough’s reliability is a big deal for this team’s special teams success. We’re glad to have him back.