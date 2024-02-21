2023 Falcons roster review: One-man army leads safety group but questions linger

After multiple seasons of using a combination of middling veterans and untested young players, the Atlanta Falcons decided to go above and beyond in addressing the major flaws at the safety position. They pinpointed the best available free agent to be the new leader on the back end.

Landing Jessie Bates was a massive statement signing. It proved to be one of the best acquisitions in franchise history. In Ryan Nielsen’s aggressive scheme, the exceptional safety made consistent game-changing plays and brought solidity to an unsettled secondary.

As special as his season was, the safety position did endure limitations because of the lack of consistency opposite Bates. Richie Grant significantly regressed and lost the trust of the coaching staff by the end of the season. Although DeMarcco Hellams showed promise, it wasn’t enough to feel confident about him being a definitive starter.

This is an unbalanced positional group, albeit one that can quickly become a huge strength, with Raheem Morris taking charge by making one move or mixing things up schematically to help refine Hellams.

All-Pro’s Finest

Jessie Bates

This category would have fallen under key players, but to label Bates as merely that would be to understate things, given what he accomplished in 2023. The two-time second-team All-Pro player produced a phenomenal season, surpassing all expectations of how a top-tier safety can elevate a defense. His performances against New Orleans and Carolina were pivotal in earning key divisional wins. His leadership helped a previously discombobulated defense become far more organized, turning them into a cohesive unit for most of the season.

Bates was always capable of playing at an exceptional level. Cincinnati’s defense established itself as one of the better units in the league, led by players like him and Trey Hendrickson, along with stellar defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. That defense did limit Bates’ playmaking capabilities, as they dropped eight into coverage, and play Cover 6 looks much more often than Nielsen’s defense.

Thanks to the now-former Falcons’ defensive coordinator, the prolific safety made more game-changing plays. When remembering how the defense developed into a respectable unit in 2023, Bates is the first name to be mentioned when assessing their impressive transformation. That’s how influential he was in the defense’s overall success.

Potential Contributors

DeMarcco Hellams

Based on the performances of the current safeties on the roster played alongside Bates, another safety will likely be signed, drafted, or traded for. Hellams is the first option if a player on the roster is starting. His tackling, play recognition, and awareness shined in his best moments. Although he is still relatively raw, there is enough evidence to suggest he could grow into a starter. The physicality he plays with is welcoming for a defense that plays intelligent, fundamental football.

His development will ultimately come down to how he fares in man coverage, takes the right angles, and stays disciplined in handling zone coverage responsibilities. Whether he becomes a starter or not, Hellams should play some sort of role since many defenses are using three safety alignments more frequently to provide solidity and different looks against complex offenses.

Richie Grant

No defensive player on the roster regressed more than Grant. After showing some progression in 2022, the embattled safety consistently found himself on the receiving end of big plays. His inability to cover tight ends proved to be costly in critical moments. The limitations with his cover range resulted in allowing several explosive plays, most notably against Tennessee and Arizona. Unless the new coaching staff instills unexpected belief in him, it’s hard to see how Grant can be trusted in a traditional starter role.

He doesn’t do enough against the run to justify putting him on the field on running downs. Even his finishing as a blitzer was inconsistent, no matter how much Nielsen put him in positions to flourish. Grant is best suited as a third safety at best if the team looks to maximize his skill set.

Micah Abernathy

Abernathy is surprisingly under contract for the 2024 season. His ability to play special teams does provide value. There isn’t much film to suggest he can play an expanded role. The new coaching staff could opt to add a veteran to bring more experience on the back end. Abernathy’s special teams performance shouldn’t make him an automatic lock on the roster.

Overall Performance: Unevenly Productive

An All-Pro player will dramatically raise the level of how a position is graded. Bates’ extraordinary season was one for the ages that showcased what an elite safety can do to transform a rebuilt defense. His dynamic skill set overshadowed an otherwise lackluster group of players. Grant was a major coverage liability and made far too many mental errors for someone who was supposed to take a third-year leap. Hellams showed promise but failed to truly capitalize on the opportunity to supplant Grant.

The team understandably moved on from Jaylinn Hawkins after his share of missed tackles and blown coverage assignments. Bates did the heavy lifting to make a once substandard group into a one-man wrecking crew capable of carrying limited players around him. The impact they received at the position from a certified All-Pro can’t be discounted.

Outlook: Promising

Bates can’t be expected to replicate six interceptions every season, but he can certainly be counted as a true leader and master organizer. His presence on the back end makes players around him better. Unfortunately, his tremendous abilities can’t mask all the deficiencies of whoever lines up alongside him. The Falcons don’t have many defensive personnel flaws, which must be refreshing for the front office after years of attempting overhauls within different schemes.

Although they will be likely faced with another schematic alteration under Morris, there should be enough confidence to find an ideal compliment to Bates or guide Hellams towards making significant improvement on his way to becoming a full-time starter. Safety has evolved into being one of the more valuable positions in football. They need to find a reliable starter to continue elevating the defense.