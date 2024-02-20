Attention bettors and fantasy sports fans: We want to interview you

Fantasy football and sports betting have long been prevalent around the NFL, with a variety of ways to engage with each. Whether you’re a recent entrant into the fantasy or betting world, or you’ve been taking part as long as you can remember, it’s a huge world of fans.

Everybody has a different process they use to set their fantasy lineups or sort through their bets for a given week. I’d like to talk with some of y’all about your current routines around settling your lineups and/or bets each week, and about what additional resources you think would be helpful to your decision-making. If you have questions about any of this, drop them in the comments and I’ll make sure to respond.

I’m setting up video interviews with SB Nation readers, and if you’re interested in taking part, please fill out the survey below. I’d like to speak with people for up to an hour and I’m going to provide each interview subject with a $50 gift card for that hour of your time.

I’d like to speak with light, moderate, and heavy users of fantasy sports and/or sports betting, so don’t feel like you’re not qualified to talk about it. I want to talk to people who are in one league or only place a bet every so often. I want to talk to people who are in ten different leagues and maybe on the regular each week during the NFL season. And I want to talk to people who fit anywhere inside that spectrum.

If you have any questions, let me know in the comments. Fill out the survey and I’ll be in touch this week to set up time to talk through your process. Click here if you have issues filling out the form below.