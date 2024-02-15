Former “Gritz Blitz” member Fulton Kuykendall passes away at age 70

Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kuykendall has passed away at age 70, the team announced on Thursday evening.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Grits Blitz member and Falcons Legend, Fulton Kuykendall ❤️



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family pic.twitter.com/nA2XEoZBry — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 16, 2024

Kuykendall was a sixth-round selection by the Falcons during the 1975 NFL Draft, the draft in which the Falcons also selected quarterback Steve Bartkowski. Kuykendall would go to play linebacker for the Falcons from 1975 to 1984, earning the nickname “Kaptain Krazy” for his wild, old school play style of launching his body into opposing ball carriers and blockers with little regard for his well-being.

He was a member of the infamous Falcons’ defensive unit, the 1977 “Gritz Blitz” which historically allowed the only 129 points to be scored on them, the fewest points in an NFL season during the Super Bowl era. Unfortunately for Kaptain Krazy that season, he only played in five games due to a broken arm he sustained while tackling Buffalo Bills’ running back OJ Simpson. In 1985, Kuykendall would go on to play his final NFL season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but he had a long and productive career for Atlanta overall.

All of us at The Falcoholic express our condolences to Fulton Kuykendall’s friends and family.