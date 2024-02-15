Offseason Mailbag: Falcons in Brazil, building the roster & Matt Ryan as coach

The 2023 season is officially in the books, congratulations and good riddance to the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s time to focus on the future.

Atlanta introduced its coordinators on Wednesday, two of whom are new to the franchise. That provided us with a little more insight into what the Falcons will look like under Raheem Morris and his staff, which has more than a few holdovers from Arthur Smith’s crew. We now know, though, that the defense will operate out of a base 3-4 when it isn’t in nickel and we got a few nuggets of information about the quarterback position (more on that later).

With the coaching staff in place, I expect everyone’s attention to fully shift to the roster. This team feels closer than it has been in a while, although it's still far from the NFL’s top tier. The decisions in the coming months should all be made with the singular goal of changing that fact.

Let’s discuss.

“Areas of focus in free agency for the Falcons?”

– Andrew Brotherton (@brothertona)

Thanks for the question, Andrew; it’s probably the most pressing one for the Falcons at this point in time. The first thing Atlanta needs to decide is how they’d like to approach the quarterback position because if they want to go the free agency route, that should be the first domino to fall. For this question, though, let’s assume they plan on drafting a quarterback so we can touch on other positions.

The top position needs in my mind for Atlanta are wide receiver, defensive line and cornerback. We know that Terry Fontenot likes to address immediate roster needs with proven talent, however, the relative strength of a draft should also be a factor. The class of receivers in the 2024 draft is once again loaded, and cornerback looks to be the best position on the defensive side. That should allow the Falcons to address one of those positions with a starter on Day 2 if they are determined to go with a QB in the first round.

I think you’ll see the Falcons prioritize their defensive front in free agency. New defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said in his recent press conference that the Falcons will be operating in a base 3-4, and while they’ve got some staple players for that look, they will need to fine-tune things. I’d look for some veteran defensive linemen along the lines of Za’Darius Smith, Andrew Van Ginkel or Denico Autry to be in play as possible additions. There are several receivers or corners who fit here in Atlanta, and I’d expect plenty of double-dipping between those positions in free agency and the draft.

“Do you think there is a real chance of the Falcons facing the Eagles here in Brazil? If so, would you come?”

– Eduardo Henrique (@Edu_hen2)

Peter King shared his thoughts on the subject in his recent column, and it’s a good insight into how the league might approach this decision. Because the league typically hasn’t played division games in an international setting, we can likely remove the NFC East teams from contention. So, that would leave Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Green Bay and Pittsburgh as the options for a Brazil game.

King seems to believe Cleveland makes the most sense, and I think I agree. He does view the Falcons as a possible scenario, though, and I’d probably lump the Jaguars and Packers into that mix. Going with an AFC-NFC matchup in Week 1 would make a lot of sense, and both the Jags and Packers are further along in their contention timelines than the Falcons. However, there is a semblance of a rivalry between Philly and Atlanta, and there are plenty of star players who would be involved in that matchup. It would be a lot of fun for the Falcons to be in that big spotlight, but I don’t know if a team with a new head coach and likely a new quarterback would be the choice for the NFL.

As someone who randomly had a Brazil flag hanging on the wall of my living room in college, I’d love to be there, Eduardo.

“How many years am I going to have to wait for Matt Ryan to join our coaching staff?”

– SpecsTar (@TarSpecs)

Back when I worked for the team, I loved to talk to players about a variety of topics. One of my favorites was post-career ambitions. Surprisingly—or maybe not when you think about it—very few players expressed any desire to go into coaching. Ricardo Allen was the only one who was adamant about a coaching career, and he did join the Miami Dolphins’ staff after retiring.

The main reason many players want to be as far away from the coach life as possible is the number of hours required to do the job. Many of the players fans know well enough to bring name recognition to a coaching role have already put in countless hours of film study, early morning workouts and overnight flights. Once they hang up the cleats, most players want that time back to themselves.

I obviously don’t know Matt Ryan’s 10-year plan like the back of my hand, but he seems pretty invested in going the media route. Between his run as a color analyst for CBS this past season and the sometimes cringy commercials he’s been doing, I think it’s safe to assume Ryan won’t be carrying a play sheet around any time soon.

Also, our very own Jeanna Thomas had a chance to catch up with Matt recently. I’d highly encourage everyone to check out her piece for more Ice updates.

“Will the Falcons roster cuts and shaping be done with the precision of a surgeon’s scalpel or of that of an outdoorsman with a chainsaw?”

– Ed Helinski (@MrEd315)

I’m not sure if the Falcons really took a chainsaw to the roster the way I expected them to over the last few offseasons, but a lot of that likely had to do with finances. However, there’s no doubt that this roster is entirely different than the one Raheem Morris worked with the last time around. So, in a three-year macro sense, the franchise did really hack away at the depth chart, but it did so a little bit at a time.

This offseason, it’s not so much about the quantity of moves made but the quality. The Falcons may not look like a team on the verge, but they aren’t that far off either. The addition of three or four impact players would be more meaningful than say eight depth pieces. Therefore, I think you’ll see a precise and calculated approach to the Falcons’ decisions, even with a new head coach in place.

“What about Sam Darnold as a one- or two-year option? He spent 2023 in Shanahan’s system and Shanny raved about him in the preseason. For a while, there were rumors he would be SF starter especially if Purdy wasn’t 100%.”

– Roger Barfield

I like where your head’s at, Roger, because this is something I like to consider as well. We all know the names everyone is talking about, but what about the players who aren’t getting the national attention? I think Darnold falls into that category, and I’d also put someone like Trey Lance in there as well. The past couple of seasons we’ve seen a Geno Smith or Joe Flacco revive their careers in unexpected places, and maybe the Falcons are the next team to benefit from such a move.

However, there’s real risk involved with an approach like this—just ask Arthur Smith. Trying to thread the needle by finding a cost-effective player whom other teams are wrong about can backfire in a big way. Sure, Darnold is still young and does have the first-round label. He’s shown some flashes, and I do like that he’s spent time with Shanahan.

The Falcons haven’t necessarily tried to be cute with their quarterback position the last two years, but they have tried to find alternative methods to a problem that maybe they should have just tackled head-on. If the Falcons go with Darnold and the team is 2-5 with poor play behind center, what then? It would feel like déjà vu. That’s not to say Darnold won’t be amazing in 2024 or that whoever else the Falcons choose to sign would be lightyears better. I’m just saying that after the last two years, I don’t know if a move like this would get anyone excited. I think it would have the opposite effect.

“Trade back and take JJ McCarthy? He is said to be an ‘elite processor’ which is what they say they want.”

– Zenm17

I love that you latched onto the elite processor line from Raheem Morris’s intro press conference because it provides some valuable insights into what this staff is looking for. Here’s where it gets tricky: What team isn’t going to say that? No team says, “Eh, it would be nice if our quarterback could quickly understand what’s going on in front of him, but it’s not a necessity.”

I’m sure Morris means it and that a quick-processing quarterback like Matthew Stafford or Matt Ryan is his preference, but it’s also not that easy. Here is an actual line from Lance Zierlein, who is as good as they come, in Desmond Ridder’s scouting report:

“Quick to process what the defense shows him.”

How many times did fans lament Ridder locking onto his first read for too long? As always, scouting in the NFL remains an imperfect science. But I’m likely not sharing any grand revelation with y’all here. Coaches and fans want elite traits. It’s not easy to find those certain traits. That is the beauty and the frustration of sports!

Now, to wrap up my typically wordy answer by getting to McCarthy. I think he’s got a sneaky chance to become one of the better quarterbacks in this class. There are specific throws from him that would make him a Top 3 pick if they happened with more regularity, and he’s got a sneaky amount of athleticism.

Do you remember that ridiculous JJ McCarthy throw in the National Championship that’s been circulating the timeline?



Here’s a thread of ones that are even better: pic.twitter.com/NqMHSEyFJs — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 13, 2024

The rub with McCarthy is that he just wasn’t asked to shoulder the load like a franchise quarterback should. Was that because of McCarthy? Was that because of Harbaugh’s offensive philosophy? Was it because of an ungodly level of supporting talent? Untangling all of that will be tricky, but so is making big-time throws without the chance to get into a rhythm, which McCarthy did with regularity.

I am excited to watch more of McCarthy as I roll along. I’m mixed on him right now, but his highs are very enticing. He might solidify as a second-round pick for me or climb into the back half of the first. Either spot should be a comfortable one for Atlanta if they do believe he’s got all of the tools.

And just to wrap this bad boy up and send y’all into the weekend at full speed, let’s go ahead and see exactly what Zac Robinson is looking for in a quarterback:

“When you look at that position, that’s got to be the most competitive guy in the room. They’ve got to have mental, physical toughness. They’ve got to be able to think. They’ve got to have mental capacity. They’ve got to be able to throw the football accurately. They’ve got to have the inventory of throws – pace, touch. They’ve got to be able to drive it when they need it. And then they’ve got to have poise. They’ve got to have competitive greatness. These games are so close in the NFL. You’ve got to have a guy who wants the ball in their hands in the most crunch-time moments. So, that’s what we’re looking for, whether it’s a pocket guy, whether it’s a guy that can move around a little bit.”

Thanks to everyone who submitted questions for today’s mailbag! If you’d like to submit a question for the future, leave it in the comments below or send to @willmcfadden on Twitter.