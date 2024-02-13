Bijan Robinson weighs in on Raheem Morris, Zac Robinson, anime, and more

It’s been a few years since I’ve been on the Falcons beat. 2019, the season prior to the pandemic, was the last season I was up at Flowery Branch on a regular basis to cover this team. So last week in Las Vegas marked my very first time meeting the Falcons’ 2023 first-round draft selection, running back Bijan Robinson.

I was already beyond impressed with his talent, his vision and anticipation, and his versatility as a back. Now I’m equally impressed by his personality, his positive attitude and soft-spoken intelligence.

On his partnership with USAA

Robinson met with a group of reporters courtesy of USAA. This year, he worked with USAA to provide a Super Bowl experience for a U.S. veteran in appreciation of their service and sacrifice for our country. He partnered with USAA about a year ago and it’s been a great experience for him.

“So I partnered with them about a year ago, and it’s been the best partnership ever,” he said. “I mean, even just doing everything that I’ve done in terms of going to different sites and going to Kansas City last year and riding the helicopter, like that was just an insane experience. And this year you know, I surprised the guy (with) two Super Bowl tickets with this family and you know, just how much I just love and respect him and what he’s done for our country and what he’s done for himself to even just be here to have this opportunity. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Robinson said he sees parallels between the NFL and the military.

“Obviously the military, it’s life or death, and your brotherhood is what you’ve got. But I think it’s the same thing in football — it’s not life or death, but you have a brotherhood, you play for one another,” the Falcons running back said. They fight for one another. I think it’s just really important to give back in that area and to see the importance of what those guys have done and how they protected all of us from from any type of danger.”

On Raheem Morris, Zac Robinson, and the Falcons’ future

I asked Robinson for his thoughts on new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. He’s excited about the future under their leadership.

“You know, I’ve talked to both of them already. And I’m really excited to get to see them in person. But I really can’t wait to see what they come up with and their plan for the team,” Robinson said. “And they’re just great dudes that want the best for for Atlanta, want the best for our team. And obviously, they talk to all their players to see how they feel about them as well. But I really, I can’t wait for them. I can’t wait to meet them in person to get it all started.

On his rookie season and development

Part of the reason the Falcons snagged Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft is his versatility. His abilities as a receiver make him especially dangerous, and he feels like he developed well as a route runner last season.

“Well, especially in practice, like, I’ve done so many different routes in practice,” he said. “Obviously, like in-game management, it was kind of tough sometimes because we’re trying to get the ball in certain areas of the field and to certain players. But I think I did a lot of things with route running, and Coach Smith really helped me out with that last year, really helped me out with it and gave me a route tree to perfect my craft.”

My colleague JP Acosta asked Robinson about his favorite run concept. Unsurprisingly, it’s one that relies on Robinson’s vision and acceleration.

“We did a lot of outside zone last year, all the gap schemes, you know, even mid-zones. Even in college, like we did a lot of inside zone,” Robinson said. “So I love a lot of things where I can just like, kind of create blocks and help my blockers in front of me make the best block possible. But even just using your vision, like you just said, I love to do things like that.”

On anime bringing Atlanta’s locker room together

If you’re not aware, Robinson is a fan of anime (as is JP, who asked him about it). And his love of anime helped him build closer bonds with his teammates.

“I think it’s just cool that a lot of us in locker room do like it, and it just makes us that much closer,” he said. “Even just with the anime thing, like just talking about it with the guys in locker room and laughing about it and even getting serious about it — it really did bring us closer together.”

On the Falcons’ next season

If Robinson got to write the “script” for the Falcons’ 2024 season, there’s only one possible way it could end.

“Our goal is to win the Super Bowl, no matter what,” he said.