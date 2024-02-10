NFL Super Bowl game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

The games have all been played, and the 2023 NFL season comes down to one final matchup: Super Bowl LVIII, between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams are no strangers to the playoffs and or the Super Bowl, and each is vying for another ring to add to their collection.

It all goes down on Sunday, February 11 with kickoff slated for 6:30 PM ET.

Before we get to our pick, let’s check in on our picks standings for the 2023 postseason:

Kevin Knight and Jeanna Kelley are tied for first place at a 10-2 record, with Aaron Freeman in third at 7-5. Will McFadden joined the picks in the Conference Championship and is sitting at 1-1.

Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers (14-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-6)

The pick: Chiefs (+100)

Spread: 49ers -2 | Over/Under: 47.5 | Moneyline: 49ers -120, Chiefs +100

At the end of the road, we get perhaps the two most predictable teams of all in Super Bowl LVIII: the 49ers against the Chiefs. Kansas City has been here many times before and is fresh off a victory in last year’s game, while San Francisco has been close over the past few seasons after falling short back in 2020. At the end of the day, this is probably a close game between two excellent teams. I just trust Patrick Mahomes far more than Brock Purdy, and that’s the biggest difference for me.

Staff picks

What are your thoughts on this year’s Super Bowl? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

