Falcons hire wide receivers, tight ends coaches

This football season may not be officially over yet, but the Atlanta Falcons are continuing to prepare for next season. With a head coach in place, as well as an offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinator, Raheem Morris now turned their sights to hiring individual group coaches.

On Thursday evening, it was announced that the Falcons are hiring Ike Hilliard as wide receivers coach and Kevin Koger as tight ends coach.

The former first round pick by the New York Giants in 1997, Hilliard spent eight seasons in New York before finishing his playing career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent four seasons. Since his retirement, Hilliard was a receivers coach for several NFL teams such as the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Most recently, Hilliard was a wide receivers coach and interim co-offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers football team.

Koger played tight end at the University of Michigan before going on to be the offensive quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2020, and the Los Angeles Chargers’ tight ends coach from 2021-today. Koger was likely to be a casualty of new Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh shaping his new staff, which would explain the lateral move to Atlanta.

Welcome to both coaches!