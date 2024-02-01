A majority of Falcons fans approve of the Raheem Morris hire

Falcons fans disagree about a lot of things. But apparently most of us agree that Raheem Morris was the right head coach hire for the Falcons.

A whopping 63 percent of fans who responded to our Reacts survey this week approve of the hire.

That’s dang near two-thirds of respondents. And you can count me among them.

I had the opportunity to get to know Morris as a person and a coach during his previous stint in Atlanta. I think he has the acumen and personality traits to be a good head coach in this league.

It’s not really fair to look at his time in Tampa Bay as anything but a first effort at head coaching. Since that time, he’s been able to rack up experience not just as a defensive coordinator, but on the offensive side of the ball, too, with the Falcons. I think that well rounded experience in the game makes him better prepared to succeed as a head coach this time around.

Fans had lots to say about this question:

Tell us how you feel about it in the comments.