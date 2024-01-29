Senior Bowl 2024 coverage: Everything you need to know

The Senior Bowl kicks off this week in Mobile, Alabama and marks the first major event on the 2024 NFL Draft calendar. Check here for all the latest news, notes, and practice reports on the top prospects in this year’s class.

The 2023 NFL season is over for most NFL teams—our Atlanta Falcons included—and that means it’s time to turn our attention to 2024. With free agency fast approaching and the 2024 NFL Draft close behind, we’ve got a lot of ground to cover over the coming months. The first big event on the offseason calendar is the Senior Bowl: a massive scouting event collecting some of the top prospects from college football in Mobile, AL for a week of practice and interviews. This year’s event takes place from Tuesday, January 30 through Saturday, February 3.

Our very own Kevin Knight and Aaron Freeman will once again be on-site in Mobile to cover the event for The Falcoholic, and will be providing daily updates here on the site. We’ll have practice reports, injury updates, and all the biggest news coming your way. Kevin and Aaron will also have multiple podcasts and shows coming to you this week. You can follow along with our stream here for the latest updates as they come in.

If you’re looking for an early preview before the event gets started, check out our prospect watch lists for the positions most critical to the Falcons this offseason:

OFFENSE: Quarterback, Wide Receiver | DEFENSE: Edge rusher, Cornerback/safety