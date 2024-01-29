Top quarterbacks to watch at the Senior Bowl

One of the most important offseason needs for the Atlanta Falcons will be at quarterback. A need that may prompt the Falcons to look towards the 2024 NFL Draft to find their quarterback of the future after a disappointing 2023 from starter Desmond Ridder.

The Falcons can begin their shopping for their next potential signal-caller at the Senior Bowl, an all-star event consisting of three days of practices and a game featuring some of the best upperclassmen in college football. I’ll be joining my colleague Kevin Knight for my second trip to Mobile and will be paying close attention to this year’s group of passers just in case one of them finds their way to Atlanta.

Last year’s event saw a few Senior Bowl quarterbacks get selected on Day 3, but this year features a much-improved and higher-profile crop of seven passers set to participate. There may even be a few prospects that have the potential to be first-round selections, especially if they can impress on the field and behind the scenes when they meet with teams throughout the week.

This year’s septet noticeably features a ton of experience due to the extra eligibility from the COVID year. It also showcases the impact of the transfer portal, since all but one transferred to their current school.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

As a Heisman Trophy finalist, Penix is the most well-known of the players expected to be in Mobile. After four injury-plagued seasons at Indiana, Penix shined the past two years at Washington, sporting a 25-3 record as a starter and throwing for over 9,500 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. With an all-star trio of receivers, Washington lit up scoreboards and Penix wowed with his willingness to push the ball down the field in 2023, culminating in a National Championship loss to Michigan.

Penix should have no problem impressing NFL scouts with his character and leadership when he speaks with teams off the field throughout the week. Yet, the biggest issues surrounding Penix’s draft stock may not get resolved in Mobile but rather wait until the medical checks at the Scouting Combine later this offseason. His extensive injury history limited him to just 20 games and 17 starts while at Indiana. He twice tore his right ACL and suffered two season-ending shoulder injuries, leading NFL teams to worry about his ability to hold up long-term at the next level where they hit even harder.

The left-handed Penix shows good anticipation and decision-making and coupled with the injury concerns, it’s hard not to compare him to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagavailoa. Similarly, Penix has the tools to be a capable starter in the NFL in the right situation but may lack the upside to be one of the league’s premier passers.

Where he ultimately gets drafted may be influenced more by team doctors than scouts. But injuries aside, Penix appears to be a solid Day 2 option for a team like the Falcons looking for a developmental starter.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Nix arrived at Auburn in 2019 with a lot of fanfare due to his father, Patrick’s, previous success there in the 1990s. But after three mostly forgettable years, he transferred to Oregon in 2022 where he’s resurrected and reinvigorated his draft stock. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah recently projected him as a first-round pick in his initial mock draft.

Thus, Nix may have the most to gain (and lose) among this year’s Senior Bowl quarterbacks. A good week could solidify hopes to be the fourth quarterback taken off the board come April. Nix has above-average traits in terms of arm strength, accuracy, and athleticism but may struggle to stand out among more gifted throwers in Mobile. With the Falcons holding the eighth overall selection in this year’s draft, it seems doubtful that Nix will climb that high. But should he still be available come Day 2, he might be worth a shot to give the Falcons another swing at a developmental starter after Ridder.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Rattler’s college career has been a rollercoaster, arriving at Oklahoma as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 recruiting class. After an impressive 2020 debut, he entered the 2021 season with many projecting him to be a future No. 1 overall pick. However, he lost his starting job to Caleb Williams and transferred the next year.

Rattler has been able to somewhat rebuild his draft stock back up after two years at South Carolina although he no longer figures to be a first-round pick. Instead, a good practice week in Mobile and proving to NFL scouts that he has matured as a teammate and leader could push him into the Day 2 mix. Always blessed with an outstanding arm, it was always the decision-making that seemed to hold him back on the field. That has improved but I still have concerns about his ability to operate when pressured since he’s not blessed with the athleticism to be a high-level creator when forced to move in and outside the pocket.

The team that drafts Rattler will ultimately be taking a flyer on a once highly-touted prospect in the hopes that latent talent still remains and can emerge with careful development at the next level. For Atlanta, Rattler might be a worthwhile, low-risk, high-reward bet in the middle rounds.

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

After two years riding the pine at Michigan, Milton was expected to have a breakout season during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. However, he lost his starting job after three games and transferred to Tennessee. But an early-season injury in his first year there cost him his starting job again to Hendon Hooker. He’d spend two years watching from the sideline until he regained the starting gig again this year after Hooker’s impressive Heisman Trophy-worthy 2022 campaign. Morton’s failed to fill Hooker’s big shoes but still flashed the potential that should get him drafted come April.

Milton is blessed with one of the strongest arms I’ve ever seen and I’ve been evaluating quarterbacks off and on since 2001. His combo of size and speed also makes him quite the load when he decides to tuck it and run. However, it was clear watching Milton this past year that he needs reps and whoever drafts him must understand that he’s a project with only 21 career starts. That likely pushes him towards being a Day 3 pick, but perhaps a good practice week in Mobile could sneak him into the Top 100. He’d be a great fit on any NFL team with fast receivers wanting to push the ball downfield to take advantage of his singular arm talent. That wouldn’t be how I’d describe the current incarnation of the Falcons offense, but perhaps new head coach Raheem Morris is looking to transform their offense in the future. That could make Milton a worthwhile mid-to-late-round flyer in the upcoming draft.

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Hartman will enter the NFL with a ton of experience, starting 57 career games across five seasons at Wake Forest and a sixth this past year at Notre Dame. This most recent season didn’t live up to its high hopes, but Hartman continues to show the type of skill set that many NFL teams will covet in their backups.

In Mobile, onlookers won’t be wowed by his physical abilities in terms of arm strength, although when he does tuck it to run on the occasional scramble, he can do a sneaky amount of damage. Instead, he’ll have to win over NFL scouts with his smarts and ability to get to the right answer on most plays. His quick release, jersey number (10), and willingness to attack the middle of the field on short and intermediate throws remind me a lot of Jimmy Garoppolo in terms of what he can become at the next level.

Hartman is probably destined to be a Day 3 selection for a team looking for a capable backup. He’d only make sense for the Falcons if the team manages to land an established veteran starter this offseason. Then, Hartman could potentially push Ridder for the backup spot with the hopes that he might be better at protecting the football should an injury force him into the lineup.

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Pratt is another player that saw a lot of reps at Tulane, starting 44 games. His impressive play in the school’s overtime bowl last year against Caleb Williams and USC made him a larger blip on NFL scouts’ radars.

While not a player who is going to wow you with the physical traits, he has just enough arm strength and athleticism to be functional should he see extended action on an NFL field. He may better be able to win over an NFL team with his competitiveness leading them to pull the trigger on him in the mid-to-late rounds. For the Falcons, he’d be seen mostly as competition for Ridder as a backup rather than someone that you’d pencil in as a future starter.

Carter Bradley, South Alabama

Originally a quarterback at Toledo, Bradley transferred to South Alabama two years ago and led them to an impressive 16-8 record as a starter. He’s also the son of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and has been around NFL players and facilities all his life.

That may help him in his preparation for the next level. However, Bradley didn’t look like a draftable quarterback prospect in the few games I watched. With only adequate athleticism, arm strength, and accuracy, there were few standout traits to suggest he’ll be coveted by NFL teams when the draft rolls around. But if he can stand out during the week of practice among a more distinguished group of players, it might lead to some late-round attention. He’s a player that should find himself in an NFL camp this summer, whether that is in Atlanta or elsewhere.