NFL Conference Championship game picks from The Falcoholic

The 2023 NFL Conference Championships are here, with the field narrowing to just four teams in contention for the Super Bowl. It all comes down to the the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship, and the Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

It all goes down on Sunday, with Chiefs at Ravens taking place at 3:00 PM ET followed by Lions at 49ers at 6:30 PM ET. These are two spicy games, and I’m very interested to see who winds up in Las Vegas.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our picks standings for the 2023 playoffs:

Kevin Knight is in first place after going 9-1 (5-1 in the Wild Card, 4-0 in the Divisional). Jeanna Kelley is in second place at 8-2 (4-2 in the Wild Card, 4-0 in the Divisional), with Aaron Freeman in third at 6-4 (3-3 in the Wild Card, 3-1 in the Divisional).

Here are the staff’s picks for the Conference Championships. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

