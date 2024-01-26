Falcons Reacts Survey: Do you approve of the Raheem Morris hire?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Falcons’ head coaching search is over, and Raheem Morris will be on the sideline running the show for Atlanta in 2024.

Morris brings head coaching experience (including as the interim head coach for Atlanta after Dan Quinn was fired during the 2020 season), plus experience on both sides of the ball after serving as the Falcons’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. The hire is a bit of a surprise given the smoke around Bill Belichick over the past couple of weeks, but given Morris’ experience in Atlanta and working relationship with Arthur Blank and Rich McKay, there are a lot of reasons this hire looks to be a natural fit for the Falcons.

