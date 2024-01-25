Tracking the Falcons coaching staff with Raheem Morris hired

Raheem Morris hasn’t been officially announced as the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons by the team, but he has widely been reported to be the choice. As such, we’re looking forward to seeing who Morris hires to fill out his staff.

At the moment, I would expect only a small handful of the coaches currently in Atlanta to remain here, and the sooner those who won’t be retained can get out there and start looking for new jobs, the better. Given that January is coming to a close, I’d expect Morris to move quickly to fill most of his staff, and we’re already seeing at least one name linked to him.

Bookmark this as your tracker for all things coaching staff, and let’s get into the rumors and reporting.

Zac Robinson: Top choice as offensive coordinator?

This one’s tough to ignore. The quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the Rams, Robinson has drawn a lot of praise for his work in Los Angeles and was being interviewed for offensive coordinator roles around the league this offseason. With ties to Raheem Morris from their shared time in Los Angeles, Robinson did quality work as an assistant quarterbacks coach with Jared Goff and has been credited with helping to revitalize the passing game for the Rams with Matthew Stafford at the helm.

Rams quarterbacks/pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson will be a prime candidate to become Falcons HC Raheem Morris' offensive coordinator in Atlanta, per league sources. Morris will want to speak to multiple coaches about his OC job, but Robinson will be a strong candidate. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

I'd expect the Rams to at least take a swing at getting Ejiro Evero back to LA to replace Raheem Morris as DC. The Rams could, in turn, could lose pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson to Atlanta—he and Morris are close, and Morris had his name on the staff list in his interviews. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2024

Several insiders indicated Robinson will be on the shortlist of names for Morris, and given his reputation as a rising coach and potential offensive coordinator with a focus on building an effective passing game, he’d be a welcome addition in Atlanta with a new quarterback. Morris has to nail the hires on that side of the ball to support whichever quarterback the Falcons get and to bring a disappointingly moribund offense back to life; Robinson seems like he’d be a good start.

Current staff under contract

Offense

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone

Running backs coach Michael Pitre

Wide receivers coach T.J. Yates

Assistant wide receivers coach Nick Perry

Tight ends coach Justin Peelle

Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford

Assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty

Offensive line assistant Mateo Kambui

Offensive assistant Steven King

Offensive assistant Patrick Kramer

Football analyst Mike Snyder

Football analyst Matt Schaub

Defense

Assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray

Defensive front specialist Lanier Goethe

Linebackers coach Frank Bush

Secondary coach Steve Jackson

Senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable

Defensive assistant Matt Pees

Football analyst Michael Gray

Special projects: defense coach Mario Jeberaeel

Special teams

Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams

Senior assistant Steve Hoffman

Special teams assistant Matt Baker

Other

Strength and conditioning coach Thomas Stallworth

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Roderick Moore Jr.

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Bobby Thomas

Director of coaching operations Sarah Hogan

Coaching operations assistant Donavan Ellison

Coordinator of coaching operations Madison McDoulett