Introducing the Falcoholic offseason mailbag

Some of the greatest movies in film history begin with a prologue. An iconic scroll that introduces the viewer to a galaxy far far away. The Joker pulls off an unforgettable heist. A hobbit finds a small golden ring.

An effective prologue provides context for an audience as they are introduced to the world they’re about to inhabit for the next couple of hours. It has to be captivating, though. It must entice viewers to invest with both heart and head for the story about to unfold.

The Atlanta Falcons are in their prologue.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing more important right now than Atlanta’s head-coaching vacancy. But the decision Arthur Blank, Rich McKay and whoever else they consult make is the table-setter for the real work to come.

Atlanta likes its roster—McKay said as much, himself. They feel they are heading in the right direction, and they might have achieved more without quarterback play that Blank termed “deficient.”

That is the main story of this offseason.

The Falcons have to figure out the quarterback position, and they have to do so in the coming months. They will also have decisions to make about key parts of the roster, and they need to continue to add young talent through the draft. Which brings me to my main point:

Each Thursday, I’ll be answering your questions about all things draft, free agency and anything else y’all want to discuss this offseason. Many of you might have been frequenters of “Straight from the Beek,” which my old boss Matt Tabeek helmed for a few years. I hope to do that series justice, but I’m sure I’ll have a slightly different flavor than Beek did.

So, I’ll leave you with this. All I have to offer you are my opinions and insights on the topic at hand, but I will take each question seriously and do my best to give it an honest and well-thought-out answer. If I don’t know something, I’ll research it. If I disagree, I’ll tell you. If I wholeheartedly agree, I’ll sing your praises from the rooftops. This should hopefully be a fun and educational exercise about a subject we all know and love.

Consider me a friendly guide for the unfolding story of the 2024 offseason, so go ahead and let the questions rip.