NFL Divisional playoff game picks from The Falcoholic

The Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs is here, and The Falcoholic staff will once again be bringing you our weekly picks. Just eight teams remain, with a slate of tremendous games on tap.

By Kevin Knight
All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

The second week of the 2023 NFL playoffs is here, as the field has narrowed to just eight teams remaining. We’ve got a number of spectacular matchups this week, including the first-ever seven seed in the Packers advancing to take on the 49ers, and a perennial playoff rematch between the Chiefs and Bills—but this time, in Buffalo.

We’ve got four games on the docket for the Divisional Round:

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: Saturday, 4:30 PM ET
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: Saturday, 8:15 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: Sunday, 3:00 PM ET
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: Sunday, 6:30 PM ET

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our picks standings for the 2023 playoffs:

Kevin Knight is in first place after the first round, going 5-1 for a stellar 83%. Jeanna Kelley is in second place at 4-2 (67%), with Aaron Freeman in third at 3-3 (50%).

Speaking of the Divisional Round, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

