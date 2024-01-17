Falcons Reacts Survey: Who’s your top choice to be Atlanta’s next head coach?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s already been an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Falcons so far, with the team confirming several interviews this week for the vacant head coach position. The Falcons will likely make a move relatively soon, so it’s the perfect time to ask you who you think the team should hire.

This week, we’d also like to know which candidate is your LEAST favorite to take over the head coaching spot in Atlanta. And as always, we’re curious about how confident you are in the direction of this team — something that’s likely dependent on your answers to the other questions.

Take the survey below, and scroll down to the comments to discuss with your fellow fans and tell us why you responded the way you did.