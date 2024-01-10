 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker

Our frequently updated guide to the Atlanta Falcons roster at any given moment.

By Dave Choate Updated
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2024 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come in the weeks and months ahead.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially because the Falcons love to tweak their roster throughout the season. Here’s the roster as of today, featuring only those players who are under contract for 2024. That includes anyone with an existing contract and the recently signed group of reserve/future deals. New additions will be bolded.

2024 Falcons roster

Offense

QB Kirk Cousins
QB Taylor Heinicke

RB Bijan Robinson
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Avery Williams
RB Carlos Washington

FB Robert Burns

WR Drake London
WR Darnell Mooney
WR Rondale Moore
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
WR Austin Mack
WR Josh Ali
WR Chris Blair

TE Kyle Pitts
TE Charlie Woerner
TE John FitzPatrick
TE/FB Tucker Fisk

T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Storm Norton
T Tyler Vrabel
T Ryan Swoboda
T Barry Wesley
T John Leglue

G Chris Lindstrom
G Matthew Bergeron
G Kyle Hinton
G Justin Shaffer
G/C Ryan Neuzil

C Drew Dalman
C/G Jovaughn Gwyn

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett
DL David Onyemata
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Kentavius Street
DL Zach Harrison
DL LaCale London
DL Tommy Togiai
DL Willington Previlon

OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB DeAngelo Malone
OLB Ikenna Enechukwu
OLB Demone Harris

ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Nate Landman
ILB Donavan Mutin
ILB Milo Eifler

CB A.J. Terrell
CB Mike Hughes
CB Dee Alford
CB Clark Phillips
CB/S Natrone Brooks

S Jessie Bates III
S Richie Grant
S DeMarcco Hellams
S Tre Tarpley
S Lukas Denis

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

Signings

QB Kirk Cousins

WR Darnell Mooney

TE Charlie Woerner

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Trades

WR Rondale Moore to Falcons from Cardinals

QB Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals

Cuts

TE Jonnu Smith

Re-signings

WR KhaDarel Hodge

OL Storm Norton

LS Liam McCullough

OL Ryan Neuzil

ILB Nate Landman

DL Kentavius Street

In This Stream

Atlanta Falcons 2024 free agency

View all 25 stories

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...