Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2024 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come in the weeks and months ahead.
Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially because the Falcons love to tweak their roster throughout the season. Here’s the roster as of today, featuring only those players who are under contract for 2024. That includes anyone with an existing contract and the recently signed group of reserve/future deals. New additions will be bolded.
2024 Falcons roster
Offense
QB Kirk Cousins
QB Taylor Heinicke
RB Bijan Robinson
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Avery Williams
RB Carlos Washington
FB Robert Burns
WR Drake London
WR Darnell Mooney
WR Rondale Moore
WR KhaDarel Hodge
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
WR Austin Mack
WR Josh Ali
WR Chris Blair
TE Kyle Pitts
TE Charlie Woerner
TE John FitzPatrick
TE/FB Tucker Fisk
T Jake Matthews
T Kaleb McGary
T Storm Norton
T Tyler Vrabel
T Ryan Swoboda
T Barry Wesley
T John Leglue
G Chris Lindstrom
G Matthew Bergeron
G Kyle Hinton
G Justin Shaffer
G/C Ryan Neuzil
C Drew Dalman
C/G Jovaughn Gwyn
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL David Onyemata
DL Ta’Quon Graham
DL Kentavius Street
DL Zach Harrison
DL LaCale London
DL Tommy Togiai
DL Willington Previlon
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
OLB Lorenzo Carter
OLB DeAngelo Malone
OLB Ikenna Enechukwu
OLB Demone Harris
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Troy Andersen
ILB Nate Landman
ILB Donavan Mutin
ILB Milo Eifler
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Mike Hughes
CB Dee Alford
CB Clark Phillips
CB/S Natrone Brooks
S Jessie Bates III
S Richie Grant
S DeMarcco Hellams
S Tre Tarpley
S Lukas Denis
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
Signings
QB Kirk Cousins
WR Darnell Mooney
TE Charlie Woerner
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
Trades
WR Rondale Moore to Falcons from Cardinals
QB Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals
Cuts
TE Jonnu Smith
Re-signings
WR KhaDarel Hodge
OL Storm Norton
LS Liam McCullough
OL Ryan Neuzil
ILB Nate Landman
DL Kentavius Street
