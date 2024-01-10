Last year, we kept track of the Falcons’ roster with regular updates via our tracker. This year, we’re kicking off a brand new 2024 Atlanta Falcons roster tracker to help us keep up with all the many changes to come in the weeks and months ahead.

Be sure to bookmark this page so you can return to it frequently, especially because the Falcons love to tweak their roster throughout the season. Here’s the roster as of today, featuring only those players who are under contract for 2024. That includes anyone with an existing contract and the recently signed group of reserve/future deals. New additions will be bolded.

2024 Falcons roster

Offense

QB Kirk Cousins

QB Taylor Heinicke

RB Bijan Robinson

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB Avery Williams

RB Carlos Washington

FB Robert Burns

WR Drake London

WR Darnell Mooney

WR Rondale Moore

WR KhaDarel Hodge

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

WR Austin Mack

WR Josh Ali

WR Chris Blair

TE Kyle Pitts

TE Charlie Woerner

TE John FitzPatrick

TE/FB Tucker Fisk

T Jake Matthews

T Kaleb McGary

T Storm Norton

T Tyler Vrabel

T Ryan Swoboda

T Barry Wesley

T John Leglue

G Chris Lindstrom

G Matthew Bergeron

G Kyle Hinton

G Justin Shaffer

G/C Ryan Neuzil

C Drew Dalman

C/G Jovaughn Gwyn

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL David Onyemata

DL Ta’Quon Graham

DL Kentavius Street

DL Zach Harrison

DL LaCale London

DL Tommy Togiai

DL Willington Previlon



OLB Arnold Ebiketie

OLB Lorenzo Carter

OLB DeAngelo Malone

OLB Ikenna Enechukwu

OLB Demone Harris

ILB Kaden Elliss

ILB Troy Andersen

ILB Nate Landman

ILB Donavan Mutin

ILB Milo Eifler

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Mike Hughes

CB Dee Alford

CB Clark Phillips

CB/S Natrone Brooks

S Jessie Bates III

S Richie Grant

S DeMarcco Hellams

S Tre Tarpley

S Lukas Denis

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

Signings

QB Kirk Cousins

WR Darnell Mooney

TE Charlie Woerner

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Trades

WR Rondale Moore to Falcons from Cardinals

QB Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals

Cuts

TE Jonnu Smith

Re-signings

WR KhaDarel Hodge

OL Storm Norton

LS Liam McCullough

OL Ryan Neuzil

ILB Nate Landman

DL Kentavius Street