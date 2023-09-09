Falcons sign RB Godwin Igwebuike, waive DL Joe Gaziano

We’re just a day away from the Atlanta Falcons opening clash against the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. While we await the official status of the two questionable players on Atlanta’s Week 1 injury report—running back/joker Cordarrelle Patterson and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge—the team has made a few roster moves in preparation for Sunday’s game.

The team has signed running back Godwin Igwebuike to the active roster and waived defensive lineman Joe Gaziano. Atlanta has also elevated two players from the practice squad: tight end Parker Hesse and defensive back Natrone Brooks.

We have made the following moves:

- Signed Godwin Igwebuike to the 53

- Waived Joe Gaziano

- Elevated Parker Hesse and Natrone Brooks from PS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 9, 2023

The signing of Igwebuike probably doesn’t portend good things for Patterson’s Week 1 availability, but it could also be precautionary. Igwebuike was impressive in the preseason as both a runner and returner, so it’s possible the team decided he wouldn’t be safe on the practice squad past this weekend. With no moves made at wide receiver, it seems likely that KhaDarel Hodge will play on Sunday barring any setbacks.

It’s sad to see veteran Joe Gaziano depart, as I thought he looked like a very good and versatile depth piece on the interior defensive line. Hopefully he’ll clear waivers and wind up back on the practice squad, with a chance to return to the roster in the coming weeks.

Atlanta also elevated Parker Hesse—who led all tight ends in snaps in 2022—to the active roster, so I’d expect to see him out there a fair amount as well. Impressive UDFA defensive back Natrone Brooks also got the call-up, so it seems he’ll get a chance to see the field in his first-ever regular season NFL game.

Here’s hoping for the best of luck for all the players involved in these moves in Week 1 and beyond.