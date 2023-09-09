How to watch Falcons - Panthers in Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons have capped off five straight losing seasons, but there’s hope that those middling years are set to be left behind. Bolstered by an influx of talent and playing a fairly soft schedule in a weakened NFC South, the Falcons look ready to make some noise this season.

It all begins with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers, a team going through their own rebuilding arc after dumping coach Matt Rhule last season. Set to trot out a new, highly-touted rookie quarterback and with a new-look coaching staff, Carolina wants to contend right away, though those dreams will have a tough early test against this Falcons team.

Planning to watch the game? Of course you are. Here’s everything you’ll need to know to do so.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith & Jen Hale

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube TV, as well as the FOX Sports app on your phone or other streaming device.

Nationally, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which this year is being offered through YouTube TV at a typically exorbitant price.

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule

Week 1: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m.

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m.

Week 3: @ Detroit Lions, Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Week 4: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. (In London!)

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, October 8, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m.

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m.

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m.

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m.

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, November 12, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday November 26, 1 p.m.

Week 13: @ New York Jets, Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m.

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears, Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m.

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 7, time TBD